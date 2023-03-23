17 rule proposals to be heard at Annual League Meeting 

The NFL on Thursday announced its 2023 playing rule, bylaw and resolution proposals to be voted on at the Annual League Meeting next week.

The league's competition committee presented eight rule change proposals, which come in addition to nine previously proposed by NFL clubs.

Among the committee's proposals are two involving ball placement following touchbacks and fair catches.

One proposal is to place the ball at the receiving team's 25-yard line when a touchback occurs from a punt, while another is to also put the ball at the receiving squad's 25 if there is a fair catch or free kick behind the receiving's team's 25.

The Annual League Meeting begins Sunday and carries on through Sunday in Phoenix.