17 rule proposals to be heard at Annual League Meeting 

The NFL on Thursday announced its 2023 playing rule, bylaw and resolution proposals to be voted on at the Annual League Meeting next week.
The league's competition committee presented eight rule change proposals, which come in addition to nine previously proposed by NFL clubs.
Among the committee's proposals are two involving ball placement following touchbacks and fair catches.
One proposal is to place the ball at the receiving team's 25-yard line when a touchback occurs from a punt, while another is to also put the ball at the receiving squad's 25 if there is a fair catch or free kick behind the receiving's team's 25.
The Annual League Meeting begins Sunday and carries on through Sunday in Phoenix.
Below is a full list of the 2023 playing rule proposals:
- By Philadelphia; amends Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to permit the use of zero ("0") as a jersey numeral; to allow kickers and punters to use any jersey numeral between 0-49 and 90-99.
- By Philadelphia; amends Rule 6, Section 1, to permit a team to maintain possession of the ball after a score by substituting one offensive play (4th and 20 from the kicking team's 20-yard line) for an onside kickoff attempt.
- By Los Angeles Chargers; amends Rule 4, Section 6, Article 3 and Section 7, Article 4, to make the adjustment of the play clock following an Instant Replay reversal consistent with other timing rules.
- By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 3, Article 9, to expand the coaches' challenge system to include personal fouls called on the field.
- By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 1, to provide clubs more opportunities for a third challenge.
- By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 3, to expand the Replay Official's jurisdiction to allow for consultation regarding penalty assessment.
- By Houston; amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 2, to expand the Replay Official's jurisdiction to allow for review on failed fourth down attempts.
- By Los Angeles Rams; amends Rule 15, Section 1 and Section 3, to make fouls for Roughing the Passer called on the field subject to replay assist and/or review by a coach's challenge.
- By New York Jets; amends Rule 12, Section 2, Article 6, to expand the crackback prohibition to players who go in motion and go beyond the center to block ("split-flow block") a defender below the waist.
- By Competition Committee; to change the definition of a launch to leaving one or both feet.
- By Competition Committee; to make the penalty for tripping a personal foul.
- By Competition Committee; to make the penalty for illegally handing the ball forward consistent with other illegal acts, such as illegal forward passes.
- By Competition Committee; to make the penalty for illegal punts, drop kicks, or placekicks consistent with other illegal acts, such as illegal forward passes.
- By Competition Committee; to put the ball in play at the receiving team's 25-yard line when a touchback occurs from a punt.
- By Competition Committee; to prevent the offense from benefitting by an extension of the half as a result of their foul.
- By Competition Committee; to put the ball in play at the receiving team's 25-yard line if there is a fair catch on a free kick (kickoff and safety kick) behind the receiving team's 25-yard line.
- By Competition Committee; to clarify use of the helmet against an opponent by removing the "butt, ram, spear" language from Article 8 and incorporating those actions into Impermissible Use of the Helmet.