WR Jahan Dotson thinks Commanders' QB situation is 'settled': 'Sam Howell's gonna be our guy'

Howell, a 2022 fifth-round selection, spent most of the season on the bench behind Carson Wentz (seven starts) and Taylor Heinicke (nine starts) last year -- both of whom are no longer with the team -- but he got in on the QB carousel with his first career start in the regular-season finale.

Although he connected on just 57.9% of his 19 attempts for 169 yards, one touchdown and an interception, the team around him responded. Mired in a four-game winless streak that knocked them out of postseason contention prior to Week 18, the Howell-led Commanders still rose to the occasion with a 26-6 victory over the Cowboys, who had plenty to play for with the NFC East still in the balance.

Although Brissett comes to Washington as a proven option after making 11 starts for the 2022 Browns with 2,608 passing yards, 12 TDs and six INTs, Dotson has apparently seen enough of Howell from last season through the offseason program to stand in the younger QB's corner.

Should Howell win the job as Dotson believes, the task at hand for the two 2022 draftees will be helping to rectify a Commanders offense that hasn't ranked better than 23rd in scoring since 2017.

The way Dotson sings Howell's praises, he'll be confident they can do just that.