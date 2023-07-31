CB Eli Apple: 'All love' with WR Tyreek Hill after signing with Dolphins 

Around the NFL

Cornerback Eli Apple and wide receiver Tyreek Hill had beef, with the wideout once telling Apple, "I owe you."

Apparently, that bill won't come due.

Now teammates on the Miami Dolphins, Apple said Sunday everything is copacetic with Hill.

"His locker is literally right across from mine," the veteran corner said, via the team's official transcript. "I saw him earlier today in the locker room and we were chopping it up a little bit at the training and breakfast table. We all good. It's all love. We're on the same team. All love."

The Dolphins inked Apple to a one-year pact after learning Jalen Ramsey would miss the bulk of the season due to a meniscus repair.

Coach Mike McDaniel told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe on Sunday the team discussed the potential signing with Hill to ensure the history wouldn't be an issue. According to the coach, Hill welcomed the addition, saying, "It's just social media trash talk."

Apple noted his first interaction with Hill was positive.

"No, we were just talking a little bit," he said. "He was telling me about the guys on the defense and catching me up and introducing me to the coaches I hadn't met yet. It was cool. It was a great introduction."

McDaniel said he's looking forward to seeing Apple match up against Hill, knowing eventually the trash talk will emerge.

"Both sides know there will be trash talked if you allow the other side to win," the coach told Wolfe.

Apple, who has played for four clubs in seven seasons, with 88 total starts, including playoffs, said going against a talent like Hill will help the entire defense improve daily.

"It's great. He's definitely one of the most athletic athletes in the whole world," he said. "Every day going against him is going to make everybody better."

