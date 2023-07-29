Around the NFL

Dolphins signing CB Eli Apple to one-year contract in wake of Jalen Ramsey injury

Published: Jul 29, 2023 at 04:40 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With star corner Jalen Ramsey on the shelf until December, the Miami Dolphins added some veteran depth to the secondary.

Cornerback Eli Apple is signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per a source informed of the situation. Apple's agent, Kevin Conner, confirmed the pact.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo added that Fabian Moreau and Anthony Averett also worked out for the Dolphins, who decided to go with Apple.

A former first-round pick of the New York Giants in 2016, Apple, still just 27, has bounced around the NFL, spending time with the Saints, Panthers and the past two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Apple has 88 career starts, with 10 more in the postseason. The CB has five career interceptions, 51 passes defended and 335 tackles.

Ramsey suffered a knee injury on Thursday and underwent surgery to repair his meniscus Friday, knocking him out until the final month of the calendar.

Apple isn't a one-for-one replacement for Ramsey, but brings experience to the Dolphins' backend that should fit well in Vic Fangio's scheme alongside Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou and second-round pick Cam Smith.

Apple's signing also presents an interesting rivalry to watch throughout training camp given the cornerback's history with wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The two had bad blood following Apple's Bengals defeating Hill's Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at the end of the 2021 season, which proved to be Hill's last game in a Kansas City uniform. After joining the Dolphins in 2022, Hill told Apple, "I owe you" ahead of a September showdown with Cincy. The WR went on to put up 10 catches for 160 yards.

Hill chimed in once again on Saturday in response to Apple becoming his teammate: "Monday practice gone be fun."

