Patriots CB Isaiah Bolden released from hospital, will travel with team back to Foxborough

New England cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the hospital following an overnight stay after being immobilized and carted off the field due to an injury against the Packers.

He will travel back to Foxborough, Massachusetts today with the Patriots, who released a statement with an update on the seventh-round rookie's status.

"After undergoing a series of evaluations and being held for overnight observations, Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the Aurora Bay Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he was transported to after sustaining an on-field injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers," the statement read. "Isaiah will travel with the team today. We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital."

Bolden suffered his injury with 10:38 remaining in Saturday night's game, when he collided with teammate Calvin Munson on an attempted tackle of Packers wide receiver Malik Heath. After medical personnel immobilized Bolden and placed him on a stretcher to cart him away from the field, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made the joint decision to end the contest early.

Officials announced the suspension of play, and the game ended with New England leading, 21-17.

Later Saturday night, the team announced Bolden had feeling in all his extremities, with the Sunday update that he was released from the local hospital and healthy enough to travel being the next step in his recovery.