2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saints-Chargers on Sunday night

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason. Catch up on Sunday night's biggest takeaways using the links below:
- Saints rookies show off skills on offense. Running back Kendre Miller bounced back from a preseason Week 1 injury and had a stellar performance. After a shaky start for the Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston, a 27-yard deep pass to Miller was immediately followed by a 7-yard rushing touchdown from the rookie out of TCU. Miller ended the night with 23 rushing yards and the TD on the ground. With New Orleans to play the first three games of the regular season without RB Alvin Kamara, keeping Miller in its back pocket could be a big benefit in the near future and down the line. In addition, first-year wide receivers Shaquan Davis made some impressive plays as he recorded three receptions for 63 yards, while Jontre Kirklin shined among the rest and turned the jets on with a 53-yard reception from QB Jake Haener. The Black and Gold have potential heading into the new season, along with the security of knowing there is rookie talent waiting to hit the ground running the first chance they can.
- QB Easton Stick displays running ability. Battling to be Justin Herbert's backup, the North Dakota State product found his footing later in the first half, showing poise and demonstrating that he can be fast on his feet. With less than a minute left in the first half, Stick ran in the Charger's first touchdown of the game, a six-yard rush that evened the playing field. After playing every offensive snap during Sunday night's matchup, Stick had some ups and downs, but his speed shined above all else. He ended the night with 63 rushing yards -- the highest total of the night -- and two rushing TDs. Along with Stick gaining yards for the Bolts, running backs Isaiah Spiller and Elijah Dotson showed up ready. Spiller recorded the second most rushing yards (27) for Los Angeles, while Dotson was right behind him with 21. Although the Chargers still have Austin Ekeler as RB1, these two could be making their case for a spot behind him.
