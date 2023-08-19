Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud leads FG drive, shows improvement in preseason loss to Dolphins

The second of five straight completions on the march, Stroud first found Nico Collins on a slant for 14 yards. The next play, Stroud showcased his mobility and accuracy on the run with a play-action boot to Noah Brown, another 14-yard conversion. After a short shot to Dalton Schultz for six yards, Stroud picked up his final first down on a well-timed 11-yard completion to the veteran Robert Woods, this time to his left.

It was a fine comeback for Stroud after he was gifted a red-zone possession on Houston's opening drive and squandered it. On a third-and-goal from the Dolphins' 1-yard-line less than two minutes into the game, Stroud took a delay of game penalty and then tossed two incompletions to Schultz and Andrew Beck﻿. The missed opportunity was one of three drives Saturday on which Stroud's unit couldn't muster a first down.

All in all, though, it was an improvement on Stroud's preseason debut, when he played just two series, completed two passes, threw an interception and took a sack.

"What I saw from C.J.'s throws was the ball was coming out on time, it was very accurate, the ball placement was very good," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said after the game. "So it's encouraging to see him from Week 1 to this week, to see the improvement, just overall seeing him more comfortable, and I saw him having fun playing the game.

"Seeing him be able to scramble outside of the pocket and make a play, it's fun when you can see guys actually enjoying football, having fun, doing it. If he continues to grow, we're gonna be just fine."

As of Saturday evening, Stroud is the only 2023 first-round quarterback to not have been named his team's starter. Bryce Young has been the guy in Carolina since July, and Anthony Richardson was named Indy's QB1 this week.

While it's expected Stroud will be the man under center come Week 1 against Baltimore, Ryans has not yet said he'll be Houston's starter over incumbent Davis Mills﻿, who went 10-of-22 for 94 yards on five drives on Saturday afternoon.

"We'll have a starter in Baltimore. It's the same as I've said previously," Ryans said Saturday. "You guys will see the starter when we get to Baltimore."