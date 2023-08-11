Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud besieged by Patriots pass rush in preseason debut

With defenders in his face, Stroud looked every bit a rookie in the development process.

On his interception, Stroud patted the ball and stared down receiver ﻿Tank Dell﻿, bringing safety ﻿Jalen Mills﻿ right to the play for the pick. It's a learning moment for the rookie. He can't gawk at a wideout against NFL safeties. Once he patted the ball, the play was dead.

Facing a Patriots defense -- which has one of the deepest rushing groups in the league -- with a slew of backup offensive linemen is a tough task for any first-year quarterback. It felt like Stroud got pressured more in two series in his first preseason action than in entire games at Ohio State. The rookie showed he has a way to go with his processing, which should improve with more reps.