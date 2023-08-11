What We Learned

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Texans' win over Patriots

Published: Aug 10, 2023 at 09:51 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

FULL BOX SCORE


  1. Texans WR Tank Dell should push for more playing time. The rookie receiver spun Patriots defensive backs into a tizzy time after time. The 5-foot-8 Houston product was a blur, using quick moves to gain separation and hitting another gear after the catch. In 17 routes run, Dell caught 5 of 8 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown. Even when he wasn't targeted, the rookie was open often. Dell was a menace on short routes, getting open off the line, giving the QB an easy target. On three of his five receptions, the wideout generated 3-plus yards of separation, per Next Gen Stats. Dell capped off his night with an acrobatic touchdown grab. The ball initially slipped through his hands, but the rookie stayed with the play, pinning the ball to his leg for the score before sliding out of bounds. In a Texans receiver corps highlighted by Nico Collins﻿, Robert Woods﻿, John Metchie III and Noah Brown﻿, Dell could push for snaps, particularly from the slot. Houston moved him around Thursday (14 wide, three slot). The big question was always Dell's size. If he proves he can get off press coverage when the competition ramps up, he should be a guy who improves as the year wears on.
  2. Patriots DE Keion White shines in preseason debut. The second-round rookie was all over the field early, discombobulating the Texans' offense. The 6-foot-5 defensive end used unique athleticism to overwhelm Houston's backup tackles, generating three tackles, two pressures, and a QB hit. On a botched Texans pitch, White flew into the backfield, blasting running back Dare Ogunbowale so he couldn't retrieve the ball, allowing the Patriots to pounce on the pigskin. A physical specimen, White owns a high-level upside if he becomes consistent. The rookie's performance exemplifies the depth New England boasts upfront. Linebacker Anfernee Jennings was also a menace, and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale made an excellent move for an early sack. Yes, they were facing a mess of a Texans O-line that was playing backups, but the young Pats reserves showed they could bring juice. It should be a dangerous crew in 2023.
  3. ﻿C.J. Stroud struggles. The No. 2 overall pick played just two series, throwing an interception on the opening drive. Stroud was under siege on his dropbacks and looked slow to pull the trigger. Davis Mills ran the offense with more rhythm. Stroud's first night under the NFL lights, as detailed here, was a rough one thanks in large part to White and the Pats' pass rush.

Back to top

Related Content

news

2023 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Browns' win over Jets

Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson ignited a Cleveland comeback, rallying his squad past the Jets, 21-16, in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. 
news

What We Learned from 'Back Together Weekend' Sunday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm provides his takeaways from Back Together Weekend on Sunday. 
news

What We Learned from 'Back Together Weekend' Saturday 

NFL.com's Nick Shook provides his takeaways from Back Together Weekend on Saturday. 
news

NFL schedule: What We Learned from each team's 17-game slate for 2023 season

The complete 2023 NFL regular-season schedule is here! NFL.com dives deep into each team's 17-game slate to identify the must-watch matchups and biggest takeaways.
news

2023 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Florida, TCU, Tennessee pro days

Thursday's pro days had scouts flocking to see some of the 2023 NFL Draft's top prospects in action. How did Florida QB Anthony Richardson fare? What did we learn about TCU WR Quentin Johnston and Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker? Eric Edholm provides five takeaways.
news

2023 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Boston College, Kentucky, Notre Dame pro days

Friday's pro days had scouts flocking to see some of the 2023 NFL Draft's top prospects in action. How did Kentucky QB Will Levis fare? What did we learn about Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer and Boston College WR Zay Flowers? Eric Edholm provides three takeaways.
news

2023 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Alabama, Utah pro days 

Did Bryce Young boost his case to be the 2023 NFL Draft's first pick? Eric Edholm provides five takeaways from Thursday's pro day activities, which included Young's showcase at Alabama and an update from Utah on a top prospect recovering from an injury.
news

2023 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Ohio State pro day 

Will the Panthers make C.J. Stroud the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft after watching his impressive showing at Ohio State's pro day? Nick Shook provides six takeaways from the event.
news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Saturday's activities in Indianapolis

Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Dan Parr and Nick Shook provide the biggest takeaways from Saturday's prospect activities -- on and off the field -- at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Friday's activities in Indianapolis

Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Dan Parr and Nick Shook provide the biggest takeaways from Friday's prospect activities -- on and off the field -- at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Thursday's activities in Indianapolis

Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Dan Parr and Nick Shook provide the biggest takeaways from Thursday's prospect activities -- on and off the field -- at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More