2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Texans' win over Patriots

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason.
- Texans WR Tank Dell should push for more playing time. The rookie receiver spun Patriots defensive backs into a tizzy time after time. The 5-foot-8 Houston product was a blur, using quick moves to gain separation and hitting another gear after the catch. In 17 routes run, Dell caught 5 of 8 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown. Even when he wasn't targeted, the rookie was open often. Dell was a menace on short routes, getting open off the line, giving the QB an easy target. On three of his five receptions, the wideout generated 3-plus yards of separation, per Next Gen Stats. Dell capped off his night with an acrobatic touchdown grab. The ball initially slipped through his hands, but the rookie stayed with the play, pinning the ball to his leg for the score before sliding out of bounds. In a Texans receiver corps highlighted by Nico Collins, Robert Woods, John Metchie III and Noah Brown, Dell could push for snaps, particularly from the slot. Houston moved him around Thursday (14 wide, three slot). The big question was always Dell's size. If he proves he can get off press coverage when the competition ramps up, he should be a guy who improves as the year wears on.
- Patriots DE Keion White shines in preseason debut. The second-round rookie was all over the field early, discombobulating the Texans' offense. The 6-foot-5 defensive end used unique athleticism to overwhelm Houston's backup tackles, generating three tackles, two pressures, and a QB hit. On a botched Texans pitch, White flew into the backfield, blasting running back Dare Ogunbowale so he couldn't retrieve the ball, allowing the Patriots to pounce on the pigskin. A physical specimen, White owns a high-level upside if he becomes consistent. The rookie's performance exemplifies the depth New England boasts upfront. Linebacker Anfernee Jennings was also a menace, and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale made an excellent move for an early sack. Yes, they were facing a mess of a Texans O-line that was playing backups, but the young Pats reserves showed they could bring juice. It should be a dangerous crew in 2023.
- C.J. Stroud struggles. The No. 2 overall pick played just two series, throwing an interception on the opening drive. Stroud was under siege on his dropbacks and looked slow to pull the trigger. Davis Mills ran the offense with more rhythm. Stroud's first night under the NFL lights, as detailed here, was a rough one thanks in large part to White and the Pats' pass rush.