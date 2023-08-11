Texans HC DeMeco Ryans after WR Tank Dell's highlight-reel preseason opener: 'He can be an explosive playmaker for us'

Though preseason games don't count in the standings, the highlights can still drop jaws and garner attention.

Thusly, Houston Texans rookie wide receiver Tank Dell made an eye-popping first impression on Thursday night.

Looking to the inside for a Davis Mills pass, Dell spun to the sideline for a throw to this outside shoulder. He got his hands on the ball but couldn't haul it in initially as it went skyward. Never losing concentration, Dell, from his back, pinned the ball against his calf with just his right hand before ensuring the dazzling grab with two hands prior to his legs sliding out bounds.

After a review, it was six preseason points and the biggest highlight of Houston's 20-9 win over the host New England Patriots.