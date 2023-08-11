Around the NFL

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans after WR Tank Dell's highlight-reel preseason opener: 'He can be an explosive playmaker for us'

Published: Aug 11, 2023 at 07:09 AM
Though preseason games don't count in the standings, the highlights can still drop jaws and garner attention.

Thusly, Houston Texans rookie wide receiver Tank Dell made an eye-popping first impression on Thursday night.

Looking to the inside for a Davis Mills pass, Dell spun to the sideline for a throw to this outside shoulder. He got his hands on the ball but couldn't haul it in initially as it went skyward. Never losing concentration, Dell, from his back, pinned the ball against his calf with just his right hand before ensuring the dazzling grab with two hands prior to his legs sliding out bounds.

After a review, it was six preseason points and the biggest highlight of Houston's 20-9 win over the host New England Patriots.

"That play was a great release, good ball by Davis, back shoulder, and it was good focus because it always is different when you're out there," said Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was watching from the sidelines after playing Houston's first two series. "It's not going to just be catch, touchdown. It's going to be bang-bang. He kept with it, which I'm really happy for him, and yeah, he made a lot of good plays. He's a great player. I can't wait to see what we do together."

Dell's 6-yard touchdown pass was the first touchdown of the game and the most memorable play in all-around impressive opening act.

Dell didn't have a catch on his first three targets, but his ability to get open shined, nonetheless. After that, he finished the evening with game highs of five receptions, 65 yards and a team-best 24-yard grab, which came on the TD drive just before the half.

"It was good to see Tank make some plays," Texans rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans said. "We've seen him make a lot of plays throughout training camp, some of these same plays, so it was good to see him do the same thing here in a game. So, he can be an explosive playmaker for us, and we look forward to him continuing to make some of those plays."

Houston's long been lacking in plenty of areas, but having a big-play threat in the receiving ranks has been a glaring hole since a prime DeAndre Hopkins departed.

The diminutive 5-foot-8, 165-pound Dell has stood out in training camp and did so again in his first live rehearsal for his rookie season. His ability to get separation, run-after-the-catch potential and highlight-reel potential were all display.

"He's great, electrifying," Mills said. "I think that's the best way to describe him. He's going to make guys miss in tight windows and when he catches a short pass, he's going to try to score anywhere he gets it on the field.

"It's exciting having a guy like that on the edge who you never know what's going to happen, but he's a big-play guy."

Thursday served as the first trailer for a new Houston era under Ryans with Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. and Co. offering up potential aplenty. But the 23-year-old receiver who the club took in this year's third round came away as the Texans' talking point, offering up even more for the fan base to get excited about.

