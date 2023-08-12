2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Jordan Love shows promise, chemistry with rookies. Love and the Packers starters (minus David Bakhtiari and a few others) played for two series, and the results continued a theme we've heard from training camp: mostly very good. Love completed 7 of 10 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, hitting Romeo Doubs for a pretty 9-yard score on their final snaps of the night. Most of Love's passes were quick, but Matt LaFleur let his new QB1 air out a few longer passes and roll out of the pocket some. Two early targets who caught our eye were rookies, tight end Luke Musgrave and wide receiver Jayden Reed. Love looked for Musgrave three times, including twice on his first four throws, and the big tight end moves really well, folks. Reed made a pretty adjustment to a high throw from Love and later drew a pass interference flag on a nice slot fade. Both rookies are going to play a lot this season, and if Love shows the same poise, command and feel -- even with a few off-target throws -- the Packers could be in better shape than we realize. The ball went where it should have gone on every throw, it seemed, and Love and Christian Watson almost hooked up on what would have been about a 43-yard connection.
- Positive Burrow news ahead of positive showings from Hill, Evans. The most buzzworthy event Friday night for the Bengals was Joe Burrow throwing pregame passes -- with no sleeve on his injured calf visible. Burrow moved well about two hours before kickoff, which had to excite Bengals fans. Once the game started, two plays stood out: Dax Hill's pass breakup and Chris Evans' long run. Hill, the Bengals' 2022 first-rounder, saw spot duty last season mostly in the slot, but is now a starting deep safety. He displayed exceptional range on Love's early deep pass to Christian Watson, with Love trying to look off Hill, but Hill not biting. He knocked the ball away on what would have been a catch of 40-plus yards. That's what you want to see. It's also a big preseason for Evans, who is facing competition from fourth-round RB Chase Brown. Evans' 33-yard run in the second quarter, breaking two tackles, was exactly what the Bengals wanted to see from a player who has barely run the ball since his arrival. General manager Duke Tobin visited the Bengals broadcast booth during the run and said of Evans, "We know he's a really good pass receiver. We want to see what he can do carrying the ball. We want to see what he can do in pass protection. That's a good step in the right direction."
Grant Gordon's takeaways:
- Fins rookie RB's toughness outshines speed. There's speed to burn throughout the Dolphins' offense. Rookie running back De'Von Achane seemed to offer an embarrassment in fleet-footed riches in that department when he was taken in the third round this spring. However, on Friday, Achane's toughness was on display more than anything. Doing his darndest behind a struggling Dolphins offensive line playing only two starters, Achane, who did show off his afterburners on a 38-yard kick return, had 10 carries for 25 yards. Hardly impressive, but he earned all those yards and battled for every inch. He added 41 yards on four receptions, including one grab over the middle in which he took a major hit to the breadbasket. Achane's speed has been measured and lauded, but the rookie's fortitude was impressive on Friday.
- Falcons flex RB depth. In a slog of a game with starters as hard to find as points through three quarters, Atlanta's offensive backfield depth was impressive even if the ball carriers weren't among the squad's heralded chain-movers. Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson unfortunately saw no run. Neither did Cordarrelle Patterson or Tyler Allgeier. On paper, the aforementioned trio offers an argument that Atlanta houses one of the deepest and most talented backfields in the league. On Friday, the former showed in the form of rookie Carlos Washington and, in particular, Godwin Igwebuike. Washington (44 yards on 12 touches) looked solid at times in his first live audition for a roster spot. Igwebuike, a journeyman hoping he's not just a preseason fill-in, got a full game's worth of reps and production, tallying 13 attempts, 70 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and the night's first touchdown on a nice 11-yard run. There is no dearth of RB talent in Atlanta, which clearly suits Arthur Smith's offense just fine and dandy.
