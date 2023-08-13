2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Chiefs-Saints game

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Coral Smith's takeaways:
- Carr one-and-done in strong NO debut. Derek Carr's performance Saturday had all of the elements that the Saints wanted to see in his first game action with the team. After a couple years of inconsistent quarterback play since Drew Brees retired, Carr's arrival was supposed to signal a new era of Saints football. Judging by his play versus the Chiefs, the QB has already adjusted to life in the Big Easy. Carr looked comfortable moving around in the pocket, was able to connect with multiple players on pass plays and efficiently moved his offense down the field towards a touchdown, finishing the opening series 6 of 8 for 70 yards and the TD. There were glimpses of his connection with key players, including a 16-yard toss to Michael Thomas in the receiver's highly anticipated return from nagging injuries, plus multiple passes to both running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Juwan Johnson, spreading the wealth around the offense. Carr's clear comfort in orchestrating the scoring drive was evidently satisfactory for coach Dennis Allen, and the first-stringers' day ended after the one series. This was a limited sample size, as are most appearances by starters in August, but so far the good times seem to be rolling with Carr under center.
- New Chiefs come up big. With Patrick Mahomes and the majority of the established starters only participating in one drive on Saturday, there came opportunities for other Chiefs players to make an impact through the rest of the game, and some new faces made themselves seen. Wide receiver Richie James, who came over this offseason from the Giants, got the offense jump-started after multiple fruitless drives for K.C. to start the game. James was on the receiving end of two big plays from backup QB Blaine Gabbert, reeling in a 43-yard catch and then a one-yard TD reception on the same drive to put the team's first points on the board. He also added a kick return for 31 yards. 2023 Second-round pick Rashee Rice also got some time through the middle of the game, making three catches for 30 yards, though he also recorded a false start penalty. And Justyn Ross, who spent all of last year on injured reserve after being signed as a undrafted free agent, finally took the field for the Chiefs and made his time count with three catches, including a 15-yard TD.