What We Learned

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Chiefs-Saints game

Published: Aug 13, 2023 at 04:17 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

FULL BOX SCORE


Coral Smith's takeaways:

  1. Carr one-and-done in strong NO debut. Derek Carr's performance Saturday had all of the elements that the Saints wanted to see in his first game action with the team. After a couple years of inconsistent quarterback play since Drew Brees retired, Carr's arrival was supposed to signal a new era of Saints football. Judging by his play versus the Chiefs, the QB has already adjusted to life in the Big Easy. Carr looked comfortable moving around in the pocket, was able to connect with multiple players on pass plays and efficiently moved his offense down the field towards a touchdown, finishing the opening series 6 of 8 for 70 yards and the TD. There were glimpses of his connection with key players, including a 16-yard toss to Michael Thomas in the receiver's highly anticipated return from nagging injuries, plus multiple passes to both running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Juwan Johnson, spreading the wealth around the offense. Carr's clear comfort in orchestrating the scoring drive was evidently satisfactory for coach Dennis Allen, and the first-stringers' day ended after the one series. This was a limited sample size, as are most appearances by starters in August, but so far the good times seem to be rolling with Carr under center.
  2. New Chiefs come up big. With Patrick Mahomes and the majority of the established starters only participating in one drive on Saturday, there came opportunities for other Chiefs players to make an impact through the rest of the game, and some new faces made themselves seen. Wide receiver Richie James, who came over this offseason from the Giants, got the offense jump-started after multiple fruitless drives for K.C. to start the game. James was on the receiving end of two big plays from backup QB Blaine Gabbert, reeling in a 43-yard catch and then a one-yard TD reception on the same drive to put the team's first points on the board. He also added a kick return for 31 yards. 2023 Second-round pick Rashee Rice also got some time through the middle of the game, making three catches for 30 yards, though he also recorded a false start penalty. And Justyn Ross, who spent all of last year on injured reserve after being signed as a undrafted free agent, finally took the field for the Chiefs and made his time count with three catches, including a 15-yard TD.

Back to top

Related Content

news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The NFL offered up a six-game preseason slate, which kicked off with Justin Fields histrionics, Anthony Richardson's debut and Damar Hamlin's return. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Friday night preseason games.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday's preseason doubleheader

DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud and the Texans notched a victory in their preseason debut over the host Patriots, before Seattle's rookies led it past Minnesota. 
news

2023 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Browns' win over Jets

Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson ignited a Cleveland comeback, rallying his squad past the Jets, 21-16, in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. 
news

What We Learned from 'Back Together Weekend' Sunday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm provides his takeaways from Back Together Weekend on Sunday. 
news

What We Learned from 'Back Together Weekend' Saturday 

NFL.com's Nick Shook provides his takeaways from Back Together Weekend on Saturday. 
news

NFL schedule: What We Learned from each team's 17-game slate for 2023 season

The complete 2023 NFL regular-season schedule is here! NFL.com dives deep into each team's 17-game slate to identify the must-watch matchups and biggest takeaways.
news

2023 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Florida, TCU, Tennessee pro days

Thursday's pro days had scouts flocking to see some of the 2023 NFL Draft's top prospects in action. How did Florida QB Anthony Richardson fare? What did we learn about TCU WR Quentin Johnston and Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker? Eric Edholm provides five takeaways.
news

2023 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Boston College, Kentucky, Notre Dame pro days

Friday's pro days had scouts flocking to see some of the 2023 NFL Draft's top prospects in action. How did Kentucky QB Will Levis fare? What did we learn about Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer and Boston College WR Zay Flowers? Eric Edholm provides three takeaways.
news

2023 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Alabama, Utah pro days 

Did Bryce Young boost his case to be the 2023 NFL Draft's first pick? Eric Edholm provides five takeaways from Thursday's pro day activities, which included Young's showcase at Alabama and an update from Utah on a top prospect recovering from an injury.
news

2023 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Ohio State pro day 

Will the Panthers make C.J. Stroud the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft after watching his impressive showing at Ohio State's pro day? Nick Shook provides six takeaways from the event.