Packers HC Matt LaFleur anticipates QB Jordan Love playing more in preseason

Published: Aug 12, 2023 at 09:44 AM
The Jordan Love era in Green Bay has officially kicked off.

Love, who made his preseason debut as the Packers starting quarterback Friday night against the Bengals, had a quality performance in Green Bay's 36-19 win in Cincinnati.

The QB completed 7 of 10 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown in two drives. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur praised Love after his showing.

"I thought it was solid," LaFleur told Larry McCarren of the team’s website. "Obviously, he would love to have the one throw back to (TE Luke) Musgrave over the middle in that third down, but I thought all in all, he went out there and executed the plays, and he didn't force anything. I thought he made great decisions and played the position really well."

Love completed two short passes to running back Aaron Jones for six yards and another to Musgrave for eight yards in his first drive. On a third-and-7, Love overthrew another pass attempt to Musgrave which could have been a first down but instead meant the drive ended with a punt.

"That was the one I wish I could get back, that throw over the middle to Luke," Love told reporters after the game. "Man, just missed him. That's an easy throw, routine throw. Just couldn't come up with it. But other than that, I thought we played well. I thought all the pass game was in stride."

In Love's second drive, he looked more poised and in command under center. He capped off the seven-play series with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs. The throw was where it needed to be for Doubs to make a play, and the second-year wideout delivered.

With the first preseason game crossed off Green Bay's calendar, LaFleur said he anticipates Love playing more in the preseason, either against the New England Patriots on Aug. 19 or versus the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 26.

"I would anticipate him playing some more, as well," LaFleur said in his postgame press conference. "Whether that's next week or whether that's versus Seattle, we'll kind of see how the week goes, see how practices are going. We've got two big practices coming up against New England that are going to be really good for him, and we're just going to play it by ear."

Those joint practices with New England scheduled for next week should help LaFleur make his decision as to if, and when Love will see more preseason action.

"I'm not sure. We'll see," Love said about playing more in the preseason. "I think it's valuable to get some reps. I'm not sure how many are valuable, but I had fun in there tonight. Two series, I think it was great to get back and a feel for the game."

