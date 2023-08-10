2023 NFL season: Ten one-year contracts that will pay off

Contract: One year for $3 million (reportedly worth up to $5 million in incentives).





Perhaps he's not a starter off the bat, but I love Tranquill's fit in Steve Spagnuolo's defense. He brings superior coverage skills and good timing on blitzes. With the ability to line up in any linebacker position, Tranquill offers Kansas City versatility and depth as it seeks to repeat as Super Bowl champs. He might not be the flashiest player on this list, but Tranquill could play a vital role in a postseason run. This is how Patrick Mahomes recently described the new Chiefs linebacker:





"He's just a smart player. I hated playing against him because he's one of those linebackers that's calling out what you're saying at the line of scrimmage because he studies that much. I've already had to make up new code words because I can hear him on the other side."