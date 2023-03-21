Around the NFL

Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson has 'no bad blood' with Eagles: 'You got to do what's best for your family'

Published: Mar 21, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The moment it was reported C.J. Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, the social media scuttlebutt suggested something went awry with his negotiations with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Given that one of the top defensive players on the market signed a one-year contract worth up to just $8 million with $6.5 million guaranteed, it seemed something went sideways in Philly.

Despite CJGJ's agents suggesting the Eagles low-balled him on a long-term deal, the defensive back said Tuesday he has no "bad blood" with the Eagles.

Related Links

"I'm not disappointed. I mean, we went to the Super Bowl," he said. "I mean, obviously we didn't win it, but the experience that I had, I don't have no bad blood. I mean, people overreact to a tweet in free agency, but it was never disrespectful to the organization. The organization treated me like family. It's just, you got to do what's best for your family. That's all it is."

Gardner-Johnson added: "It is what it is. The past is the past. I'm here now with a brand-new team, new city, ready to win some games."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that, before free agency, the Eagles offered CJGJ a multi-year extension. The DB felt like he could earn more, so he turned it down. At that point, Philly switched gears, retained James Bradberry and worked out an extension to keep cornerback Darius Slay. The market didn't prove so fruitful.

From there, Gardner-Johnson decided to join the Lions -- where he's familiar with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn from their time together in New Orleans -- on a one-year deal that will give him another shot at free agency next offseason.

His addition helps the Lions fortify a secondary that was frankly awful in 2022. Adding CJGJ, Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley completely remakes the back end. The free-agent additions provide the Lions with versatile veteran playmaking and allow them to keep their options open in the draft (though we'd still expect them to add a corner with one of their early-round selections).

Gardner-Johnson suggested the current talent in Detroit is better than what he played with last season in Philly.

"To be honest with you, it's a little better," he said. "But that's just on me, I mean everybody can look from the outside looking in. But this team is talented. This team, we can win the division, like possibly win the division. Everybody should feel that way. But when I look at a team coming from where I came from, the teams I played on, won multiple divisions, been in playoff games, been to the Super Bowl, this team has what it takes to be a divisional (champion). You know what I'm saying, get there, win the division, get to the playoffs. But it's got to start with, what's your identity? Who are you? And I think that's going to start when we get back with each other on the mandatory date to kick in."

The Lions' talent isn't proven to be on par with what the Eagles put on the field last season, but you can understand Gardner-Johnson's optimism. Detroit GM Brad Holmes has done a fantastic job remaking the roster in two seasons. But with four draft picks in the top 55 selections, there is more work to do to set the roster up for the future.

Related Content

news

Austin Ekeler has 'great relationship' with Chargers but 'relentlessly pursuing' opportunity for better deal

After receiving permission to explore trade options, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler clarified that the request is only contract-based and has nothing to do with his relationship with the organization.

news

Former Panthers, Patriots QB Cam Newton announces he'll throw at Auburn on Tuesday

AP NFL 2015 Most Valuable Player Cam Newton, who hasn't played since the 2021 season, announced via social media on Monday his plans to throw at his alma mater Auburn's pro day on Tuesday.

news

Bills sign ex-Patriots RB Damien Harris after losing Devin Singletary

The Bills are signing former New England Patriots back Damien Harris, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Browns bringing back ex-Titans QB Josh Dobbs on one-year deal

QB Joshua Dobbs is signing a one-year deal with the Browns to be Deshaun Watson's backup, his agent Mike McCartney announced Monday.

news

WR Brandin Cooks 'couldn't be more hungry' after trade to Cowboys

After waiting to be sent elsewhere for close to a calendar year (if not longer, depending on who you ask), former Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is happy to be in Dallas with the Cowboys, where he sees an opportunity to make an impact on a team that expects to win.

news

Texans signing ex-Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, ex-Bills RB Devin Singletary

The Houston Texans are signing former Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz and former Bills RB Devin Singletary, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Raiders sign former Texans tight end O.J. Howard

Las Vegas Raiders are adding former Texans tight end O.J. Howard to their roster after trading Darren Waller last week.

news

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield chose Tampa Bay because of chance to win, isn't trying to be another Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield joined NFL Network's "NFL Now" to discuss how he plans to transition to the starting signal-caller after Tom Brady retired this past offseason.

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer on trading up to No. 1: 'We wanted to be in position to get a QB'

The Carolina Panthers are in the driver's seat of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading up to No. 1 overall. General manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich discussed their new draft position on Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Gardner Minshew has no 'expectations' about role in Colts offense as Indianapolis weighs drafting QB

The Colts swapped out veteran QBs last week, cutting Matt Ryan and signing the younger Gardner Minshew to a one-year contract. Minshew said Friday he wasn't given any promises about competing for a starting role.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE