Projecting NFL's 2023 stat leaders: Chiefs, 49ers each boast a pair of potential chart-topping players

Looking at the last five NFL seasons, we now have enough data to say that the ability to throw accurate off-platform passes (with enough velocity) is correlated with a greater probability of earning first downs and touchdowns. I am not claiming Patrick Mahomes invented that, but he is certainly the archetype. My favorite new computer vision-derived stat about Mahomes is that he has both the biggest arsenal of accurate, different-speed passes when his body is traveling the same speeds, and the most accurate same-speed passes when his body is traveling at different speeds. This is an insane display of body control and strength. The second-best off-platform thrower over the past five seasons is Buffalo's Josh Allen, who comes in at No. 3 in my projection with 4,490 yards this season.





Two more fun projections: First-year New York Jet Aaron Rodgers throws for at least 4,000 yards in 58 percent of simulations, while Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence is sixth in projected passing yards with at least 4,300 yards in 57.5 percent of outcomes.