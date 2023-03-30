Around the NFL

Jeremy Chinn excited to play 'closer to the action' on Panthers team ready to compete in 'wide open' NFC South

Published: Mar 30, 2023 at 02:33 PM
Brooke_C_1400x1000
Brooke Cersosimo

Original Content Editor, Talent Development

Jeremy Chinn has always kept a list of his goals in the notes app on his phone. But heading into an ever-important contract year, he's taking a different approach -- writing down his goals on paper.

"I'm going to put that list next to my bed and on my fridge," the safety said in a Wednesday interview with NFL.com. "I think it's better to have more concrete versions of them. Being conscious of my goals, keeping them in the front of the mind and doing everything I can to move in that direction is something I'm focusing on."

Those goals? NFC Defensive Player of the Week and Month honors, making the Pro Bowl and earning an All-Pro nod were top of mind -- a list the fourth-year Carolina Panther rattled off without hesitation. Each feels within reach for Chinn, especially after the Panthers signed free agent safety Vonn Bell, allowing him to play closer to the line of scrimmage more often under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Related Links

Last season, the hybrid defender, who registered 70 tackles while missing six games to injury, played just 26 percent of his snaps in the box, down from 52 percent in 2021 and 41 percent in 2020. Chinn's most effective campaign came in 2021, earning career-high PFF grades in overall defense (71.4), run defense (62.5), tackling (70.4) and coverage (74.3).

"It's something I'm super excited about, being closer to the action," said Chinn, who shared his enthusiasm on social media about the Bell signing once it was official. "It allows me to use my speed and physicality to make plays on the ball."

The NFC South was within reach late in the 2022 season for the seven-win Panthers, yet ultimately, they found themselves sitting in second behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when it was all said and done. Chinn added there's been a hard reset heading into 2023 with the team bringing in a new coaching staff and overhauling a roster that will welcome a new quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft.

"We have an opportunity in this division. It's wide open," said Chinn, whose Panthers haven't made the postseason since 2017. "It was open last year and we missed our mark, but I feel like we have the pieces to make it happen.

"It does fuel us but at the same time, we want to win regardless of what happened last year. That's the energy around this team and it starts at the top. We see the mentality coming into the season. We want to win now."

When it comes to who the Panthers select with the first overall pick, Chinn trusts Panthers brass to draft the right QB to lead this team. That trust comes from the foundation that new coach Frank Reich has built with returning players and the role he's had in signing a number of playmakers in free agency, including Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst and Shy Tuttle, among others.

"He's a player's coach," Chinn said. "Talking to him, he believes in the leaders and captains of this team to run the locker room, and he's already forming a relationship of respect and trust between him and the players.

"We've had a really good offseason and I know they are taking a lot of time to get that pick right and make the right decision."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Florida QB Anthony Richardson meets with Panthers, Raiders ahead of pro day

Like the other potential 2023 NFL Draft quarterbacks, Anthony Richardson has met with Carolina, the team owning the No. 1 overall pick, ahead of his Thursday pro day, airing live on NFL+ at 11:30 a.m. ET.

news

Giants co-owner John Mara likens coach Brian Daboll to 'Bono walking around New York City' right now

Giants coach Brian Daboll endeared himself to Big Blue fans in his first season, spearheading a surprising playoff berth with a still-rebuilding club. But co-owner John Mara warned the coach shouldn't get too big a head about his early success.

news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy 'spent some time' with QB Dak Prescott going over interceptions

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says he "spent some time" with quarterback Dak Prescott in March to go over how some of Prescott's interceptions transpired in the 2022 season.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick clarifies focus on 2023, not 'last 25 years': 'We're not resting on our past laurels'

Two days after saying "the last 25 years" were reason for Patriots fans to be optimistic in 2023, Bill Belichick explained he's not content with past glory and is surely intent on future prosperity.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn on Joe Burrow extension: 'We won't talk about it much until there's something to talk about'

Based on comments from Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn, we shouldn't expect news on the Joe Burrow front right away, as the parties have simply engaged in "preliminary discussions."

news

WR Marvin Jones heading back to Detroit, signing one-year, $3 million deal with Lions

WR Marvin Jones Jr., who played for the Detroit Lions from 2016 to 2020, will be returning to the club this coming season, he announced on Twitter. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that Jones' one-year deal has a base value of $3 million, plus incentives that can push it to $5 million.

news

Jets owner Woody Johnson 'not the patient sort,' but says team remains 'optimistic' about Rodgers move

Speaking Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Jets owner Woody Johnson said that while the wait for movement on an Aaron Rodgers trade makes the team "anxious", the team remains optimistic amidst the anxiety of the unresolved situation.

news

Niners CEO Jed York 'wouldn't change anything' about drafting QB Trey Lance: 'It's not his fault'

Since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2021, Trey Lance has barely played under center for the 49ers. Despite the QB's limited action, San Francisco CEO Jed York said Tuesday he doesn't regret the move to draft Lance.

news

Saints coach Dennis Allen: WR Michael Thomas 'not 100 percent,' but making progress

The Saints retained Michael Thomas on a reworked deal earlier this month in hopes that, after three consecutive injury-riddled seasons, the formerly record-setting wideout might finally stay on the field.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE