Cynthia Frelund 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Packers select WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba; Falcons pick QB

Overall, Kancey is my 18th highest-rated prospect … and this is slot No. 6. … Are you picking up what I’m putting down, Detroit? Maybe see if you can add an extra pick or two in a later round and still get this guy, Motor City Kitties. Keen free agency moves at the corner position makes addressing the interior of the defensive line the value play here. Kancey had a ridiculous NFL Scouting Combine, and I was also able to watch his Pitt film with a few team execs to ask questions. Without being overly mathy, we looked at a few different ways of measuring his impact, and the one that stood out most to me was his lateral speed after traveling forward, which ranked in the top 5 percent of a 10-season sample. You know who might be great at understanding this value? GM Brad Holmes, who has experience with Aaron Donald from his Rams days. There are obvious connections there, but the main one is really valuing a prospect who is not a prototype.