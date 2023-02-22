Restructure or release? Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott headlines NFC players to keep an eye on

Elliott's 2023 cap number: $16,720,000

$16,720,000 Elliott's dead cap number: $11,860,000

$11,860,000 Cowboys' estimated cap space: -$7,008,743





It's my professional opinion that you'd be hard-pressed to find a data-focused analyst who would recommend against at least restructuring -- if not fully releasing -- just about any soon-to-be 28-year-old back with the highest cap number at the position. There are exceptions to this kind of pronouncement -- I would count Derrick Henry, a 29-year-old back with the second-highest cap figure, among them -- but Zeke didn't even lead his own team in rushing this past season.





Tony Pollard emerged as Dallas' top back in 2022, averaging a robust 5.2 yards per carry en route to his first 1,000-yard campaign and Pro Bowl nod. While the 25-year-old's contract season abruptly ended with a broken leg in the Divisional Round, he'd still garner plenty of attention on the open market. In fact, speaking to general managers and coaches around the league, my current best estimate for what Pollard could make in a free-agent deal sits at around $11.5 million per year -- and that'd be for what those GMs and coaches would consider to be a lead back, not a shared-backfield contributor. This is just to provide context on where the market for a lead back seems to be levelling off at. And with my colleague Jane Slater saying she's confident Pollard will be on the Cowboys' roster in 2023 -- whether via a franchise tag (which would be about $10 million) or a multi-year deal -- you have to wonder what's next for Elliott, who doesn't have any more guaranteed money on his contract.





I am not saying Zeke's no longer useful to Dallas -- he just scored eight touchdowns against stacked boxes, per Next Gen Stats, the highest total since his rookie season of 2016 -- but the price tag is off. In his age-27 season, Elliott just set career lows in carries (231) and yards per carry (3.8). NGS also shows that he posted negative figures in rushing yards over expected (-58) and receiving yards over expected (-21) in 2022.