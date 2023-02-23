Game Theory

Restructure or release? Ryan Tannehill, Joe Mixon among AFC players who could be cap casualties

Published: Feb 23, 2023 at 04:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Cynthia-Frelund_1400x1000
Cynthia Frelund

NFL Network Analytics Expert

As we approach free agency and the NFL draft, coaches and front office executives are hard at work on their team-building strategies for the 2023 season and beyond. With the salary cap increasing by $16.6 million to $224.8 million per club, some teams are sitting pretty (the Bears, Falcons and Raiders are flush with cash), while others have tough decisions to make (the Buccaneers and Saints are deep in the red).

Welcome to restructure/release season. Some franchises simply need to straighten out their books, while others will aim to free up cash in order to target specific players in free agency or on the trade block. And on that latter front, this offseason is shaping up to be another one with momentous movement at quarterback, the priciest position in the sport, making cap space all the more important.

These are fun times for me. I love setting projected performance to salary metrics. It's how I got into this industry in the first place. Contracts are typically based on past performance, which is, after all, the best data on individual players that we have available. But adding in the filter of possible substitutes in the open market, along with how else the money realistically could be spent in order to earn wins ... That's my kind of party! Because this is where the analytics really come into play.

Consider, for example, a classic debate: Do you pay big money for the top-end running back ... or sign a closer-to-average RB and use the remaining dough to upgrade the offensive line? Oftentimes, people argue such matters in a vacuum, only considering one end of the discussion (the top-end running back) without seriously exploring the available options behind Door No. 2. That's bad process. Responsible team-building thoroughly examines every possible avenue.

Related Links

I'm endlessly fascinated by this stuff and could go on about the hypotheticals forever. But in the interest of providing an article -- and not a textbook -- I'm looking to focus my lens on a more distilled group of players today.

Merging 2023 contract information with my models' estimations of individual win-share totals for the coming season (using computer vision, advanced data, conventional statistics, Next Gen Stats, etc.), I'm spotlighting players who are so misaligned with their respective contracts that they could be due for a restructure or release.

Below you'll find nine AFC players who fall into this category. Click here for the NFC rundown.

NOTE: All financial figures below were pulled from Over The Cap at publishing, with the players presented in alphabetical order.

Frank Clark
Frank Clark
Kansas City Chiefs · DE · Age 29
  • Clark's 2023 cap number: $28,675,000
  • Clark's dead cap number: $7,675,000
  • Chiefs' estimated cap space: -$3,507,834


Despite making three Pro Bowls in his four seasons with Kansas City, Clark hasn't posted double-digit sacks since 2018, his last season in Seattle. Next Gen Stats charted him with an underwhelming 1.2 percent sack rate in each of the past two seasons. To be fair, the amount of attention he and Chris Jones both command doesn't always translate to raw statistics -- yes, even those from NGS. That said, Clark has two big things working against him ...


First, Clark's cap number is skyrocketing, from $13.3 million in 2022 to $28.7 million this year. The Chiefs can save $21 million in cap space by releasing the soon-to-be 30-year-old. Secondly, Jones is heading into the final season of his contract. And seeing how he just established himself as a top-tier Defensive Player of the Year candidate -- racking up 15.5 sacks and a healthy 2.9 percent sack percentage -- Kansas City must prioritize extending the 6-foot-6, 310-pound game wrecker.


If you are a Chiefs fan, just take a lot of pride in realizing that NINE rookies contributed to the Super Bowl championship, including another edge rusher, George Karlaftis.

Bud Dupree
Bud Dupree
Tennessee Titans · OLB · Age 30
  • Dupree's 2023 cap number: $20,200,000
  • Dupree's dead cap number: $10,850,000
  • Titans' estimated cap space: $12,408,843


The Titans are an interesting case study this offseason, as they have a better roster than their 7-10 record from last season would suggest. (Remember, the injury-riddled squad finished the campaign on a seven-game losing streak.) But could this be a transitional year of sorts? Ran Carthon started his regime with some notable cuts, including LT Taylor Lewan and WR Robert Woods, but the new general manager might not be done on the release/restructure front.


Signed to a five-year, $85 million deal two free agency cycles ago, Dupree started just six games in his first season with the Titans due to lingering health issues. While the injury bug bit again last year -- limiting Dupree to 11 starts -- he did post a 12.9 percent QB pressure rate, the second-highest mark of his career on the Next Gen Stats books (going back to 2016). Still, in two years with Tennessee, Dupree has logged a total of just seven sacks. Not the kind of production you need from a player who's currently set to take up 8.8 percent of the team's cap space.


Mike Vrabel and Co. can create interesting and effective pressure fronts without committing $20 million-plus to a 30-year-old with health issues.

Shaquill Griffin
Shaquill Griffin
Jacksonville Jaguars · CB · Age 27
  • Griffin's 2023 cap number: $17,147,059
  • Griffin's dead cap number: $4,000,000
  • Jaguars' estimated cap space: -$22,753,686


Jacksonville signed Griffin to a three-year, $44.5 million contract back in March of 2021. In Griffin's debut season in Duval, PFF had him allowing a 69.5 completion percentage, a 110.6 passer rating and three touchdowns. This past season, he missed 11 games due to hip/back injuries. When he did play, the numbers weren't great: 68.8 completion percentage, 125.0 passer rating and three touchdowns allowed.


Deep the in red, the Jaguars must get their cap situation under control. After taking the AFC South title and winning a playoff game in epic comeback fashion, Jacksonville needs to be in position to attack this offseason, surrounding emerging QB Trevor Lawrence with the right additions via free agency and the 2023 NFL draft, in which the Jags own nine picks. While some of the team's bigger contracts carry hefty dead-money charges, that's not the case with Griffin's deal. Jacksonville can create more than $13.1 million by simply releasing the veteran corner. This could give Jags GM Trent Baalke great leverage in any potential restructure negotiations with Griffin.

Hunter Henry
Hunter Henry
New England Patriots · TE · Age 28
  • Henry's 2023 cap number: $15,500,000
  • Henry's dead cap number: $5,000,000
  • Patriots' estimated cap space: $32,448,947


Last season, Henry racked up 56 receiving yards over expected when aligned tight, per Next Gen Stats, ranking fourth among all tight ends. However, he posted a -2.8 catch rate over expected (his lowest mark since at least 2017, when NGS started tracking the figure) and a career-low 1.3 yards per route run. He also had PFF's seventh-lowest run-blocking grade among 44 qualified TEs. Seeing how Henry possesses the third-highest cap figure at the position in 2023, this contract looks like a prime target to revisit.


The Patriots can save $10.5 million with an outright release of Henry. I'm not saying they should do that; I'm saying New England's leverage is strong enough here to help the Pats achieve their overall roster goals.

Byron Jones
Byron Jones
Miami Dolphins · CB · Age 30
  • Jones' 2023 cap number: $18,351,000
  • Jones' dead cap number: $14,804,000
  • Dolphins' estimated cap space: -$16,377,201


Vic Fangio's defenses are always among my favorites to track, and while I am sure he'd like to have prime Jones as a key weapon, the Dolphins' freshly minted DC doesn't need that expensive of an asset to yield exceptional results -- especially considering the cover man just missed the entire 2022 campaign following ankle/Achilles surgery.


Miami is in the bottom quarter of the league when it comes to cap space -- or, in the Dolphins' current case, a lack thereof. While Jones' dead-cap figure would prevent the team from clearing up a ton of money with an outright release, maybe a pay cut is in the cards.

Joe Mixon
Joe Mixon
Cincinnati Bengals · RB · Age 26
  • Mixon's 2023 cap number: $12,791,176
  • Mixon's dead cap number: $5,500,000
  • Bengals' estimated cap space: $35,553,058


On the plus side, the Bengals have about $33 million in effective cap space, one of the highest figures in the league. But here's the rub: Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins are both eligible for extensions this offseason, with Ja'Marr Chase set to reach that point next offseason. Oh, and both starting safeties -- Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell -- are about to hit the open market next month.


Long story short: The Bengals have a LOT of prominent mouths to feed.


After rushing for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns to make his first Pro Bowl in 2021, Mixon's production significantly decreased this past season. Outside of a five-touchdown explosion against the Panthers in Week 9 and a 105-yard rushing effort in the Divisional Round win over the Bills, Mixon's play left a lot to be desired.

C.J. Mosley
C.J. Mosley
New York Jets · LB · Age 30
  • Mosley's 2023 cap number: $21,476,000
  • Mosley's dead cap number: $14,904,000
  • Jets' estimated cap space: -$264,487


The Jets signed Mosley to a five-year, $85 million contract in March of 2019 -- three months before Joe Douglas took over as the franchise's general manager. To Mosley's credit, the linebacker just made his first Pro Bowl since relocating from Baltimore to New York. (He earned the all-star nod four times as a Raven.) But his cap number has ballooned from $5.6 million in 2022 to a whopping $21.5 million in '23 -- the second-highest figure among all linebackers. Douglas clearly knows how to create the right blend of free agents and draftees to support what his coaching staff wants to achieve (SEE: New York sweeping the 2022 Rookie of the Year awards and astronomically improving on defense this past season), so this feels like a bit of a legacy contract from a previous regime that the current GM can improve upon.


The Jets are in the red cap-wise. If they're going to be a true player in the veteran QB market this offseason, then they need to create cap room. While there's no doubt Mosley is a contributor, his current price tag just doesn't jibe with where this team's at -- and where it's looking to go -- in 2023.

Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan
Indianapolis Colts · QB · Age 37
  • Ryan's 2023 cap number: $35,205,882
  • Ryan's dead cap number: $18,000,000
  • Colts' estimated cap space: $12,230,976


Ryan's first season away from Atlanta didn't go as planned. To be fair, the Colts had a lot going on, but the veteran passer went 4-7-1 in his 12 starts, recording the second-lowest passer rating (83.9) of his 15-year career. While he posted a 4.4 completion percentage over expected on quick passes (fourth among qualified QBs), Ryan averaged just 6.4 air yards per attempt (his lowest since NGS started tracking in 2016). To put it simply, Ryan appeared to show his age.


Now the Colts have a new head coach in Shane Steichen who just spent the last two years as Philadelphia's offensive coordinator, helping turn dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts into an MVP runner-up. How Steichen chooses to handle the QB position in Year 1 will go a long way toward determining how his Indy tenure plays out. With Ryan in the last year of his contract, the Colts can save $17.2 million in cap space by cutting the soon-to-be 38-year-old.

Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill
Tennessee Titans · QB · Age 34
  • Tannehill's 2023 cap number: $36,600,000
  • Tannehill's dead cap number: $18,800,000
  • Titans' estimated cap space: $12,408,843


The 2023 campaign is the last season on Tannehill's contract before the voidable years come into play, but he carries the fifth-highest cap number among quarterbacks. An outright release would save the Titans $17.8 million. Still just 34 years old, though, the tough and talented Tannehill could still have some mighty-fine football left in him. I guess it just depends on how Vrabel, Carthon and Co. see the current state of the team. And how they assess Tannehill's trajectory ...


The rose-colored-glasses stat: Tannehill's 3.9 completion percentage over expected versus man coverage was the third-highest in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats.


The skeptical stat: Tannehill's 94.9 passer rating when not under pressure was his lowest mark in the NGS era (since 2016).


Is Tannehill, who went 30-13 in his first three seasons as the Titans' starting quarterback, still able to quarterback this team to the playoffs? Or was last year's injury-abbreviated, 6-6 starting record a sign that his play is beginning to wane?

Follow Cynthia Frelund on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Restructure or release? Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott headlines NFC players to keep an eye on

Is Ezekiel Elliott's tenure with the Dallas Cowboys about to come to an end? Cynthia Frelund spotlights nine notable NFC players who could be due for a contract restructure or outright release this offseason.

news

Cynthia Frelund 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Cowboys select RB Bijan Robinson; Saints snag QB

In her first mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Cynthia Frelund uses her analytical model to project Picks 1-31. Which three teams does she have drafting WRs?

news

NFL's five most overperforming/underperforming units of 2022 season: Geno Smith, Seahawks soared

What drove the surprising success of Seattle's passing offense? How badly did Russell Wilson and the Broncos' offense stumble? Cynthia Frelund identifies the five units that most overperformed in the 2022 NFL season -- plus the five units that fell the farthest short of expectations.

news

NFL playoffs: One thing each Championship Sunday team does better than the others

NFL.com analytics guru Cynthia Frelund identifies the one unique strategic advantage each team playing on Championship Sunday has over its competitors. Plus, updated Super Bowl win probabilities for all four teams.

news

Biggest vulnerability for eight remaining NFL playoff teams; plus, updated Super Bowl LVII probabilities

With the Divisional Round kicking off this weekend, Cynthia Frelund updates her Super Bowl probabilities for the eight remaining playoff teams and identifies each squad's biggest vulnerability.

news

NFL playoffs: Which AFC/NFC teams are most likely to hit Super Bowl LVII? Who'll lift Lombardi Trophy?

Which AFC and NFC teams are most likely to reach Super Bowl LVII? Who's the favorite to lift the Lombardi Trophy? Our resident analytics guru Cynthia Frelund crunched the numbers. Here are the probabilities for all 14 teams in the NFL playoffs.

news

2022 NFL Playoffs: One reason for hope for each bubble team

Cynthia Frelund provides one reason to hope for the 13 teams still in contention but on outside of the playoff picture looking in entering Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

2022 NFL midseason win total projections, AFC: Chiefs, Bills on top; Dolphins No. 1 wild-card team

Will Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs finish with the best record in the AFC? Halfway through the 2022 NFL season, Cynthia Frelund provides an analytics-based projection of final win totals for each team in the conference.

news

2022 NFL midseason win total projections, NFC: Cowboys, Giants, Seahawks nab wild-card slots

At midseason, Cynthia Frelund projects final win totals for every NFC team. Can the Cowboys or Giants catch the Eagles in the East? Will the Seahawks hold off the 49ers in the West?

news

Will receivers in new situations continue to thrive? Plus, my favorite upset pick for Week 2

After big-time Week 1 performances, will star WRs with new teams keep dominating defenses? Analytics expert Cynthia Frelund explores a wide receiver trend and provides her favorite player projections for Week 2.

news

2022 AFC win-total projections: Ravens win North; Patriots, Raiders, Steelers miss playoffs

Are the Ravens set to bounce back from their struggles in 2022? Will the Patriots miss the playoffs for the second time in three seasons? Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projected win total for each AFC team.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE