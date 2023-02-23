Restructure or release? Ryan Tannehill, Joe Mixon among AFC players who could be cap casualties

Clark's 2023 cap number: $28,675,000

$28,675,000 Clark's dead cap number: $7,675,000

$7,675,000 Chiefs' estimated cap space: -$3,507,834





Despite making three Pro Bowls in his four seasons with Kansas City, Clark hasn't posted double-digit sacks since 2018, his last season in Seattle. Next Gen Stats charted him with an underwhelming 1.2 percent sack rate in each of the past two seasons. To be fair, the amount of attention he and Chris Jones both command doesn't always translate to raw statistics -- yes, even those from NGS. That said, Clark has two big things working against him ...





First, Clark's cap number is skyrocketing, from $13.3 million in 2022 to $28.7 million this year. The Chiefs can save $21 million in cap space by releasing the soon-to-be 30-year-old. Secondly, Jones is heading into the final season of his contract. And seeing how he just established himself as a top-tier Defensive Player of the Year candidate -- racking up 15.5 sacks and a healthy 2.9 percent sack percentage -- Kansas City must prioritize extending the 6-foot-6, 310-pound game wrecker.





If you are a Chiefs fan, just take a lot of pride in realizing that NINE rookies contributed to the Super Bowl championship, including another edge rusher, George Karlaftis.