C.J. Mosley to get $85M deal with New York Jets

Gang Green's brass agreed to pay a ton of money in the first 20 hours of the negotiating window for two linebackers that in their NFL histories haven't rushed the QB. How Gregg Williams will deploy Barr and Mosley in his new defense should be a continued storyline throughout the summer. Most team builders don't shell out cash for linebackers that do not usually rush the passer. The Jets paid two. How each addition works out depends on how Williams deploys his defense in 2019.