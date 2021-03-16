Around the NFL

Jaguars signing CB Shaquill Griffin to three-year, $40M deal

Published: Mar 16, 2021 at 01:04 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Jaguars needed help in the secondary, among other spots. ﻿Shaquill Griffin﻿ will do.

Jacksonville is signing the promising cornerback to a three-year, $40 million deal with a max value of $44.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Griffin was one of the better players still on the market, slotted at No. 18 in Gregg Rosenthal's list of the Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021. The Jags closed on the fourth-year DB despite a strong push from his former team, the Seahawks.

Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.

Related Content

news

Rams restructuring contracts of Ramsey, Woods, Kupp and Donald to get under salary cap

The Rams restructured the contracts of CB Jalen Ramsey (creating about $12 million of space) and WR Robert Woods ($8 million) and are in the process of working on Cooper Kupp's and Aaron Donald's deals, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Hunter Henry, Patriots agree to three-year, $37.5M deal

New England is signing former Chargers tight end Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $25 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Broncos pick up Von Miller's option; LB will play for $18M in 2021

Von Miller will stick around in Denver in 2021. The Broncos exercised the $7 million guarantee option on Miller's $18 million salary for this year, Ian Rapoport and James Palmer report. Miller is said to be healthy and recovered from the injury that sidelined him for all of 2020.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Tuesday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Detroit Lions are planning to release quarterback Chase Daniel and defensive tackle Danny Shelton﻿ in order to clear some cap space after re-signing defensive end Romeo Okwara, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick goes to Washington on one-year, $10M deal

Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Washington Football Team have agreed to terms on a one-year deal for $10 million. 
news

Former Saints DE Trey Hendrickson signing with Bengals for four years, $60 million 

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing DE Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $60 million contract with $32 million across the first two seasons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

QB Jameis Winston re-signing with Saints

Quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ is re-signing with the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Jets, DE Carl Lawson agree to terms on three-year, $45 million contract

Defensive end Carl Lawson and the New York Jets have agreed to terms on a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million in guaranteed money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Titans signing former Steelers pass rusher Bud Dupree to 5-year, $85 million deal

The Tennessee Titans are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers edge ﻿Bud Dupree﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Former Titans WR Corey Davis heading to Jets on three-year, $37.5M deal

Receiver Corey Davis is departing Tennessee and heading for New York, as the fifth-overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and the Jets have agreed to terms on a three-year deal for $37.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Leonard Floyd agrees to four-year, $64 million deal to stay with Rams

Leonard Floyd has agreed to terms on a four-year deal to remain with the Rams, the team announced Monday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Floyd's new deal with Los Angeles is worth $16 million per year, meaning he'll be paid $64 million over the course of the contract.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW