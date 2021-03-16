Jaguars signing CB Shaquill Griffin to three-year, $40M deal

The Jaguars needed help in the secondary, among other spots. ﻿ Shaquill Griffin ﻿ will do.

Griffin was one of the better players still on the market, slotted at No. 18 in Gregg Rosenthal's list of the Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021. The Jags closed on the fourth-year DB despite a strong push from his former team, the Seahawks.