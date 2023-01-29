Dolphins hiring ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins snagged the most sought-after defensive coordinator candidate, Vic Fangio.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday the Dolphins agreed to terms with Fangio on a three-year contract that makes him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL, per sources. Pelissero adds that the pact includes a fourth-year team option.
Fangio succeeds Josh Boyer, who was fired after three seasons as the Dolphins DC.
The 64-year-old was the premier defensive mind on the market after taking the 2022 campaign off. Fangio spent three seasons as the Denver Broncos head coach before being fired with a 19-30 record from 2019-21.
Prior to getting his first head coaching job, Fangio spent 19 seasons as an NFL defensive coordinator with Carolina (1995-98), Indianapolis (1999-2001), Houston (2002-05), San Francisco (2011-14) and Chicago (2015-18). In his last season as DC in Chicago, Fangio's defense ranked first in points allowed, first in rush yards allowed, third in yards and seventh against the pass. His defenses in Denver likewise remained stiff and weren't the main reason for the losing record.
Many clubs have hired former Fangio assistants attempting to mirror his success with two high safety looks that make life difficult on quarterbacks. The Dolphins landed the genuine article.
Miami boasts talent on defense, with Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Christian Wilkins and Emmanuel Ogbah up front, Jevon Holland, Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou and others on the back end. The talent meshes well in Fangio's system and should help Miami improve from an underperforming middling unit to one that can be a difference-maker.