Around the NFL

Dolphins hiring ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

Published: Jan 29, 2023 at 02:54 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins snagged the most sought-after defensive coordinator candidate, Vic Fangio.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday the Dolphins agreed to terms with Fangio on a three-year contract that makes him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL, per sources. Pelissero adds that the pact includes a fourth-year team option.

Related Links

Fangio succeeds Josh Boyer, who was fired after three seasons as the Dolphins DC.

The 64-year-old was the premier defensive mind on the market after taking the 2022 campaign off. Fangio spent three seasons as the Denver Broncos head coach before being fired with a 19-30 record from 2019-21.

Prior to getting his first head coaching job, Fangio spent 19 seasons as an NFL defensive coordinator with Carolina (1995-98), Indianapolis (1999-2001), Houston (2002-05), San Francisco (2011-14) and Chicago (2015-18). In his last season as DC in Chicago, Fangio's defense ranked first in points allowed, first in rush yards allowed, third in yards and seventh against the pass. His defenses in Denver likewise remained stiff and weren't the main reason for the losing record.

Many clubs have hired former Fangio assistants attempting to mirror his success with two high safety looks that make life difficult on quarterbacks. The Dolphins landed the genuine article.

Miami boasts talent on defense, with Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Christian Wilkins and Emmanuel Ogbah up front, Jevon Holland, Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou and others on the back end. The talent meshes well in Fangio's system and should help Miami improve from an underperforming middling unit to one that can be a difference-maker.

Related Content

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert undergoes surgery on left shoulder

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder last Wednesday, the team announced.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) inactive for NFC title game vs. Eagles

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) is inactive for San Francisco's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

news

Championship Sunday inactives for 2022 NFL season

Inactive reports for Sunday's two Championship Game matchups: 49ers-Eagles and Bengals-Chiefs.

news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo could return to practice this week, back up Brock Purdy in Super Bowl LVII

Based on scans he received earlier last week, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is healed enough to resume practicing this week and is getting to the point where he would be the backup to Brock Purdy in Super Bowl LVII, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) not expected to be ready for start of 2023 season

The Cardinals will enter the 2023 season with a new general manager and head coach, but the greatest unknown in the organization is the status of Kyler Murray.

news

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) expected to play in AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) is expected to play in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals despite back spasms, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

news

Damar Hamlin speaks out for first time since cardiac arrest, expresses gratitude for widespread support

Almost four weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest incident during the Buffalo Bills' Week 17 game, safety Damar Hamlin spoke publically for the first time since the incident to express his gratitude in a video made in collaboration with the Bills.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Joe Burrow not surprised with consecutive AFC title game appearances: 'I would say that winning is expected'

Having already ended the franchise's 32-year AFC Championship Game drought this time last year, Bengals QB Joe Burrow isn't surprised or overwhelmed by the consistent success that's coincided with his arrival.

news

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: Bengals have always been a 'rah-rah team' but they back it up

Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster says the Bengals have been a "rah-rah team" ever since he entered the NFL.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE