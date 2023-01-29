Dolphins hiring ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

Fangio succeeds Josh Boyer, who was fired after three seasons as the Dolphins DC.

The 64-year-old was the premier defensive mind on the market after taking the 2022 campaign off. Fangio spent three seasons as the Denver Broncos head coach before being fired with a 19-30 record from 2019-21.

Prior to getting his first head coaching job, Fangio spent 19 seasons as an NFL defensive coordinator with Carolina (1995-98), Indianapolis (1999-2001), Houston (2002-05), San Francisco (2011-14) and Chicago (2015-18). In his last season as DC in Chicago, Fangio's defense ranked first in points allowed, first in rush yards allowed, third in yards and seventh against the pass. His defenses in Denver likewise remained stiff and weren't the main reason for the losing record.