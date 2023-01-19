Dolphins fire Josh Boyer after three seasons as defensive coordinator

The Dolphins are making a change on the defensive side of the ball.

Miami has fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday. The team later announced the move, along with the departures of safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz.

"I am grateful for Josh's contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins," head coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement. "The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team."

Boyer initially joined the Dolphins coaching staff under former head coach Brian Flores as a defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2019 before being elevated to defensive coordinator in 2020. His unit ranked sixth in points allowed in his first year as DC but regressed to 16th in 2021 and 24th during this latest season.