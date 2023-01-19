Around the NFL

Dolphins fire Josh Boyer after three seasons as defensive coordinator

Published: Jan 19, 2023 at 02:51 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Dolphins are making a change on the defensive side of the ball.

Miami has fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday. The team later announced the move, along with the departures of safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz.

"I am grateful for Josh's contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins," head coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement. "The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team."

Boyer initially joined the Dolphins coaching staff under former head coach Brian Flores as a defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2019 before being elevated to defensive coordinator in 2020. His unit ranked sixth in points allowed in his first year as DC but regressed to 16th in 2021 and 24th during this latest season.

Boyer's defense never ranked better than 15th in yards allowed in any of his three seasons as defensive coordinator.

Related Content

news

General manager Les Snead poised to lead Rams 'remodel'

One might look at the Los Angeles Rams' post-Super Bowl collapse this season as a harbinger for rebuilding. But Rams general manager Les Snead prefers another word for his approach to the roster in 2023: remodel.

news

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh: '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays in Baltimore

As the Ravens enter an offseason in which Lamar Jackson could be headed for free agency, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was emphatic Thursday that the former MVP quarterback was his team's QB of the future.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Giants-Eagles in NFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down five things to watch for when the New York Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday during the NFC Divisional Round.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Jaguars-Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

news

Divisional Round injury report for 2022 NFL season

Here are the official injury designations for each game during the Divisional Round.

news

Patriots interview Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien for vacant OC position

The Patriots might be one step closer toward bringing back an old friend to run the offense. Bill O'Brien, who was New England's play-caller more than a decade ago, has interviewed for the team's vacant offensive coordinator position.

news

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says kicker Brett Maher 'needs to practice well this week'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino does not take away from their confidence in Brett Maher.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens, offensive coordinator Greg Roman part ways after six seasons

Baltimore is making a major change with one of its coordinators for a second straight season. The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are parting ways following the team's wild-card loss to the Bengals.

news

Buccaneers fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning.

news

New Browns DC Jim Schwartz pledges emphasis on pass rush, putting pieces around Myles Garrett

New Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has joined the franchise with a pledge to focus on building a more prolific pass rush around Myles Garrett.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE