Bucky Brooks' top five 2023 NFL Draft prospects by position 1.0: Stroud, Young, Hooker top QB rankings

While the 2023 quarterback crop is an upgrade on the '22 group, it still lacks the pizzazz of certain classes from the recent vintage. That said, there are some quality signal-callers with the potential to evolve into long-term QB1s in the right environment. Stroud is the most prototypical prospect of the bunch, as a talented passer and playmaker with the requisite physical traits and tools. Although the Ohio State standout did not lean into his athleticism for most of his collegiate career, his spectacular performance against Georgia in the College Football Playoff could encourage coaches to explore his potential as a dual-threat playmaker at the next level. Young checks off numerous boxes of a franchise quarterback, but lacks the size and frame that old-school team builders covet. Despite the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner's production and performance as an exceptional passer from the pocket at Alabama, he could see his draft stock fall a bit due to his physical dimensions. Hooker is currently recovering from an ACL tear suffered in November and his advanced age (25) will be a topic of conversation in the pre-draft process, but he's one of the more polished quarterbacks that you'll find when it comes to throwing with anticipation, timing and touch. He deftly manages an offense, playing the game like a seasoned pro. Levis is this group's wild card, as a talented passer and playmaker with A+ physical tools. The Kentucky product has flashed intriguing potential as a QB1, but his spotty play makes him something of a boom-or-bust prospect.