Bucky Brooks' top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects by position 3.0: QBs Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder rise

The 2022 cornerback crop features prospects with the size, athleticism and ball skills to counter the explosive pass-catchers who are dominating the pro game. Gardner is the long, rangy cover corner every defensive coordinator is looking for to man the island. The former Cincinnati star displays exceptional bump-and-run skills, but he is also an instinctive defender with the capacity to thrive as a ballhawk in zone coverage. An aggressive tackler with underrated talents as a pass rusher off the edge, the 6-3, 190-pounder is the premier CB1 prospect in the class. Stingley is a five-star talent with outstanding tools (height, weight, speed, athleticism) and play-making potential, but he has not performed like an A+ prospect since his freshman season (2019). Although the LSU standout's talent and potential certainly make him a candidate to be drafted in the top 10, scouts will need to sort through his limited 2021 tape (missed all but three games due to injury) to determine if his substance as a prospect matches the sizzle. Booth is a rock-solid corner with a loaded toolbox for the position. The Clemson standout has the ball skills, instincts and agility to thrive in man or zone coverage while also setting the edge as a dependable tackler in space. McDuffie is a polished cover corner with a skill set that enables him to play a variety of techniques as a scheme-friendly playmaker. Whether playing man or zone or utilizing bump, bail or shadow techniques, the Washington standout can do it all. And defensive coaches covet high-IQ players like McDuffie. McCreary is a stingy cover corner with a game ideally suited to play in a press-heavy scheme. He is an aggressive bump-and-run defender with the speed, quickness and athleticism to shadow premier receivers at the line of scrimmage.