Mock Draft

Presented By

Peter Schrager 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bills add offense; Chiefs double down on D

Published: Apr 19, 2022 at 06:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Peter-Schrager_1400x1000
Peter Schrager

Good Morning Football Host

With the 2022 NFL Draft on the horizon, it's time to take my second crack at a mock of the first round.

REMINDER: As always, this isn't what I would do -- it's what I'm hearing from my sources around the league.

Related Links

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Georgia · DL · Junior

I'm told by people in the know that the decision on this pick is far from made. With less than two weeks to go, the Jaguars are still building their board. The fact that it remains a debate makes me think Trent Baalke is leaning toward Walker.

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan · Edge · Senior

If the Jags go with Travon Walker, Detroit won't waste a second turning in this draft card. Local ties aside, Hutchinson is everything the Lions are looking for in a franchise building block and future 10-year starter up front.

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Ickey Ekwonu
Ickey Ekwonu
N.C. State · OT · Junior

I've heard a lot of noise from folks around the league that Houston could pick one of the two corners -- Sauce Gardner or Derek Stingley Jr. -- but this seems too rich a spot in the draft to take a DB. Houston will address the lack of talent in their current defensive backfield at some point. 

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon · Edge · Junior

If Evan Neal, Sauce Gardner and Thibodeaux are all on the board at No. 4, it will be a simulation and conversation the Jets have explored for weeks. I'm told the team is still sorting its board, but that its meeting with Thibodeaux last Friday went extremely well. At some point, the Jets front office needs to get Robert Saleh an edge rusher.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Charles Cross
Charles Cross
Mississippi State · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Your first big shocker of the draft: The Giants take Cross over Evan Neal and Sauce Gardner. I've heard the Giants love the Mississippi State product, who's not only rising up their board, but several other teams', as well.

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh · QB · Senior (RS)

Pickett's meeting with the Panthers last week went really well. In fact, all of the QB prospect meetings with Carolina did. With only one other pick in the top 140, I think the Panthers just take their QB of choice, hold their nose and deal with any draft-day critiques suggesting they reached with this selection.

Pick
7
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from CHI)
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
Cincinnati · CB · Junior

New defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will be the happiest man on the planet if Sauce falls to No. 7. The former Bearcat is one of the few DBs in recent college football history who could be left on an island and come out on top. Considering Wink's blitz-everyone-and-their-brother-and-mother approach, Gardner would be a perfect fit in the Giants' defensive backfield.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Evan Neal
Evan Neal
Alabama · OT · Junior

The Falcons sit pretty at No. 8 and take the best player available in Neal. This situation would be a lot like what happened to the Chargers last year when Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater unexpectedly fell out of the top 12.

Pick
9
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from DEN)
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU · CB · Junior

Defensive back might not be the most pressing need for Seattle, but Stingley can ball. There's a big drop-off on teams' overall boards at the corner spot after Gardner and Stingley. Seattle gets another LSU Tiger to join Jamal Adams in the secondary.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from SEA)
Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams
Alabama · WR · Junior

Williams is still working his way back from ACL surgery, but that shouldn't eliminate his chances of going in the top 10. The Jets are still looking to beef up their receiver room, and Williams has WR1 potential. 

Pick
11
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
Ohio State · WR · Junior

Whether or not Washington extends Terry McLaurin isn't a contributing factor with my pick here. The Commanders can go a variety of ways, but if Wilson slips out of the top 10, I think they'd pounce on the former Buckeye.

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jermaine Johnson II
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS)

Derek Stingley Jr.'s defensive coordinator at LSU, Daronte Jones, is now coaching with Minnesota (defensive backs), and I think the talented corner is the apple of the Vikings’ eye. If he’s off the board, look for Johnson, an Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native who’s viewed by most teams as the fourth pass rusher off the board. 


Pick
13
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from CLE)
Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame · S · Junior

The Texans need to address their defensive backfield. In Hamilton, they get the best safety in this draft and a guy who could be a captain his first year on the field.

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Trevor Penning
Trevor Penning
Northern Iowa · OT · Senior (RS)

Love this fit, both for the landing spot and value. Lamar Jackson will relish playing behind Penning, who has a nasty streak the Ravens may have lost when they traded Orlando Brown Jr. a year ago.

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from MIA)
Drake London
Drake London
USC · WR · Junior

Could Philly draft a wide receiver in the first round for the third straight year? Yes. Yes, they can. Remember, they have 10 total selections, and Nick Sirianni is an offensive coach with a big say in this pick.

Pick
16
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from IND through PHI)
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior

New Orleans takes a WR with elite speed and tremendous upside to pair with the big, physical Michael Thomas.

Pick
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Treylon Burks
Treylon Burks
Arkansas · WR · Junior

The run at WR continues with the Chargers scooping up another target for Justin Herbert. Burks is the 2022 prospect most often compared to Deebo Samuel, in that he's a prolific playmaker from the perimeter and out of the backfield.

Pick
18
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from NO)
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
Utah · LB · Senior (RS)

Lloyd's a great player and person and has the X's-and-O's know-how to be the shot-caller of the Eagles' D. He has exceptional pass-coverage skills (check out his INT against Stanford) and can line up with tight ends in the passing game.

Pick
19
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from PHI)
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis
Georgia · DT · Senior

The NFL Scouting Combine superhero would find a great defensive coaching staff and core to learn from in New Orleans. Is he going to be the 340-pound physical freak we all saw in Indy or the 360-pound player at UGA who struggled to stay on the field versus Alabama the first time they played last season?

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Malik Willis
Malik Willis
Liberty · QB · Senior (RS)

Drafting Willis wouldn't be an indictment on Mitchell Trubisky -- it'd be a move toward the future. May the best man win. Willis, who'd be a value pick at No. 20, has a lot of fans around the league -- just not sure there's one willing to take him in the top 10 at this point.

Pick
21
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie
Washington · CB · Junior

The Patriots didn't re-sign J.C. Jackson and are looking at Jalen Mills and Malcolm Butler as the likely starting corners. Neither is the long-term answer at CB1. McDuffie has a lot of fans around the league.

Pick
22
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from LV)
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson
Penn State · WR · Senior

I think the Packers take the best WR left on the board. Dotson isn't going to be Davante Adams anytime soon (or likely ever), but he's a quality receiver who can contribute right away from multiple spots on the field. Eventually, by the end of the season, he could be the Packers' No. 1 or 2 option. 

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Zion Johnson
Zion Johnson
Boston College · IOL · Senior

Incredibly intelligent and versatile, Johnson would immediately find a spot along Arizona's offensive line. I don't see the Cardinals taking a defensive player in the first round for a third straight year -- regardless of who's on the board.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa · C · Junior (RS)

The Cowboys need offensive line help, and if Linderbaum is still available at No. 24, I could see the former standout wrestler as the team's starting center from Day 1.

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Breece Hall
Breece Hall
Iowa State · RB · Junior

Everyone's loading up with offensive weapons in the AFC. The Bills are no different. Hall is the only running back I have going in the first round and would immediately become Buffalo's RB1. 

Pick
26
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Kenyon Green
Kenyon Green
Texas A&M · IOL · Junior

Green has interviewed well with teams the past few weeks and has an edge to him that will jell with that Titans offensive line. 

Pick
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dax Hill
Dax Hill
Michigan · S · Junior

The Bucs were able to keep Carlton Davis in free agency, but lost well-regarded safety Jordan Whitehead to the Jets. With a still-loaded defense up front, Tampa looks to the school where Tom Brady (and front office impresario John Spytek) went so many years ago. 

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Devonte Wyatt
Devonte Wyatt
Georgia · DT · Senior

Wyatt had an amazing combine performance that was overshadowed by his Georgia teammate, Jordan Davis. Nimble for his size (6-3, 304), Wyatt can be an immediate impact player on Joe Barry's defensive front.

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(from SF through MIA)
George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis
Purdue · Edge · Junior

Karlaftis could go anywhere from the 20s to the 40s. If he's still on the board at No. 29, the Chiefs could scoop him up; he'd be a good fit in Steve Spagnuolo's 4-3 defense. Karlaftis, who spent his early years in Greece playing water polo, has emerged as a polished talent over the last few seasons in the Big Ten.

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Kyler Gordon
Kyler Gordon
Washington · CB · Junior (RS)

The Chiefs respond to the AFC's arms race by adding another defensive back. Gordon is well-regarded around the league, with some teams liking him as much as his Washington teammate, Trent McDuffie

Pick
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Tyler Smith
Tyler Smith
Tulsa · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Smith is only a redshirt sophomore, but he's viewed as having one of the highest upsides of any lineman in this class. In the offseason of "Protect Joe Burrow AT ALL COSTS," Cincinnati keeps the theme going strong.

Pick
32
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from LAR)
Matt Corral
Matt Corral
Mississippi · QB · Junior (RS)

Corral has fans around the league and conceivably could go as high as the top 10. I think Detroit grabs a quarterback (for the fifth-year option) with the 32nd pick. 

Follow Peter Schrager on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Charles Davis 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Steelers surprise with fast-rising QB

Desmond Ridder is the second quarterback off the board in Charles Davis' mock draft 2.0. Which team nabs the former Cincinnati Bearcat? Who else has their eyes on a passer?

news

2022 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do in Round 1

There have been plenty of 2022 NFL mock drafts exploring what every team COULD do, but how about what they SHOULD do? Adam Rank projects the first round with full bias.

news

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Panthers pass on QB; Chiefs trade up for WR help

In Lance Zierlein's third mock draft, the Panthers eschew quarterback at No. 6 to add someone who can help right away. Check out how he sees the 2022 NFL Draft unfolding.

news

2022 NFL mock draft: Need vs. Best player available

It's the age-old draft debate: Do you pick for need or just take the best player available? Rhett Lewis weighed both options for each pick in this mock, ultimately creating a fascinating thought exercise on the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Skylar Thompson only QB selected in Round 4

In Chad Reuter's second crack at a four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, he has Kansas State's Skylar Thompson as the seventh QB taken overall and the only one off the board in Round 4.

news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Giants, Cowboys target tight ends in Round 3

The Giants and the Cowboys bolster their respective TE groups in Round 3 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Kenneth Walker III one of three RBs picked in Round 2

The Saints are one of three teams to select a running back in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Who else needs backfield help?

news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks, Saints trade into top five for quarterbacks

In Chad Reuter's second four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, he sees three teams selecting QBs in the top five, including two squads that trade up to secure a potential franchise passer.

news

Peter Schrager 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Seahawks trade for QB; run on WRs in mid-teens

In his first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Peter Schrager sees the Seattle Seahawks trading back into Round 1 for a quarterback, as well as a run on receivers from picks 15 through 17.

news

Charles Davis 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Malik Willis to Panthers; Lions finish Round 1 with Matt Corral

In his first mock draft of 2022, Charles Davis predicts three quarterbacks will come off the board in the first round: Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis. And the No. 1 overall pick might take you by surprise.

news

Cynthia Frelund 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Lions nab Kyle Hamilton at No. 2; zero QBs selected in Round 1

Cynthia Frelund's second analytics-driven mock of this draft season includes a number of surprises, including a BOLD pick by the Detroit Lions at No. 2 overall. Check out the full first-round simulation, 1 to 32.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW