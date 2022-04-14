2022 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top quarterback prospects

PRO COMPARISON: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles





No QB in this class made it into Round 1 of my mock draft 2.0, which values win shares added only for the 2022 season, in large part because the group has a wide range of outcomes for each player. Willis' data reaches the highest ceiling, but it could take many different paths. Other comparisons that pop up here include a shorter Colin Kaepernick, Tyrod Taylor and even some Steve McNair on the elusiveness front. There are also many lesser-known players who come up equally as often in the comparisons here. Willis has top-11 overall change-of-direction speed with the ball in his hands among QBs in my 20-season Computer Vision sample. This helped lead to his 91.3 passer rating throwing on scrambles (best in the FBS) -- PFF graded him at 94.5 on scramble drills, also best in FBS among QBs with at least 20 such dropbacks. And his 90 forced missed tackles as a runner was also the most in a season since PFF tracking began in 2014.





TEAM FIT: New York Giants





Yes, this does include Daniel Jones starting in 2021. I have given these QBs all a three-year horizon for success. I love this fit for a few reasons, but the main one is Brian Daboll's ability to create schemes that have made the most of his quarterbacks' respective skill sets. I realize this won't be satisfying to some, but the opportunity to get the QB position right for this new regime is priceless. Bringing in the highest-upside guy with the kind of physical attributes Daboll has successfully developed in the past with one of the Giants' higher picks (my recommendation would be to trade down in Round 1, if possible) creates the best opportunity for New York in the long term. If draft position weren't considered at all in this exercise -- and I look for the top-end fit opportunity, meaning the fit that drives the most wins if Willis takes the highest production development path -- the Miami Dolphins become the best fit.