2022 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top wide receiver prospects

PRO COMPARISON: Odell Beckham Jr.





There are definitely shades of DeSean Jackson here, too, but Jackson had such uniquely fast acceleration (which led to not having to break the type of tackles that Wilson did) that the former Buckeye falls more closely into a Beckham mold, at least for now. Wilson's ability after the catch and precise route running are reminiscent of prime OBJ.





According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson forced the second-most missed tackles (19) and ranked second in explosive receptions (27) among Big Ten receivers in 2021. He also ranked in the 95th percentile in speed fatigue, which translates to him not tiring out at an elite rate (20-year sample, per Computer Vision).





TEAM FIT: New York Jets





The Jets managed just 5.87 yards per passing play (28th) and a 36.3 percent third-down conversion rate (27th) in 2021. While there certainly are several factors that matter here (O-line play, QB health, WR health, etc.), part of the cause lies in the lack of available strong wideout play. What Wilson can do in terms of creating separation through effective route running and, even more importantly, what he can do after the catch, changes how defenses will have to honor the pass. That influence on defenses should help with Zach Wilson’s development -- and pairs really nicely with Elijah Moore’s skill set.