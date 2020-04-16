2020 NFL Draft: Prospect-pro comparisons for top quarterbacks

The comparison to Dalton might seem ironic, given that Bengals fans are likely hoping their team will use the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to land someone who is an upgrade over Dalton, who held down the quarterback position in Cincinnati for the past nine seasons. The thing is, while I understand that people are down on Dalton, I don't think he's that bad myself -- we can say what we want about him, but he did help the Bengals reach the playoffs in five consecutive seasons. When I look at Burrow and Dalton, I see similar physical ability, arm strength (where I also see a similarity between Burrow and Peyton Manning) and intelligence, with Burrow possessing an advantage in overall ability. And I think it's useful to think of Burrow as a souped-up version of Dalton, with the upside to be much more, especially if Cincinnati surrounds Burrow with more talent than Dalton had to work with in recent years.