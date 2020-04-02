Tua's medical recheck results overwhelmingly positive

The positive news on Tua Tagovailoa continues to roll (Tide) in.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo report the former Alabama quarterback participated in a voluntary medical recheck Thursday facilitated by the NFL Scouting Combine with an independent doctor who was selected by NFL team physicians, per Tua's reps. Results "were overwhelmingly positive."

Tagovailoa underwent surgery after suffering a hip injury that prematurely ended his final season at Bama.

As part of the recheck, all 32 team doctors and trainers were able to provide input on what exams they wanted conducted, and a comprehensive examination was performed. The results were shared with all 32 clubs, according to Rapoport and Garafolo.

Per Tua's reps, the QB has fulfilled all medical obligations.

The medical checkup comes on the heels of Tagovailoa telling NFL Network's Steve Wyche on Wednesday that he's "100 percent," and "if there was a game today, I'd be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years."

The signal-caller's recovery has clouded the entire leadup to the draft, which kicks off April 23. With good news emanating from Tua's camp at every stage, the dynamic signal-caller shouldn't have to wait long to hear his name called in the top-5 on draft night.