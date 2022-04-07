2022 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top edge prospects

PRO COMPARISON: Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars





The way I do comps is by rating traits and comparing them to current NFL players, a process which yields several matches. Pre-draft chatter has produced a wide range of NFL forecasts for Thibodeaux, and his comps support this. There are shades of Khalil Mack, as well as just as much Vic Beasley. From a body perspective, his traits fall in the ranges of ideal -- i.e., the ones that are most correlated with success. And his Computer Vision-measured game speed and change-of-direction quickness also fall into this sweet spot. His 2021 pass-rush win rate of 22.9 percent, per PFF, ranked sixth-best among all Power Five players with 200-plus pass rushes. The red flag here is his inconsistency from snap to snap, as he seems to overly rely on his natural physical gifts. (Computer Vision shows this most on non-zone run plays.)





TEAM FIT: Seattle Seahawks





While it would be great for Thibodeaux to pair with a team that has more overall certainty (fewer glaring needs), he forecasts to contribute at a level where his individual impact is great enough to merit this match. But ... As of today, the chances of Thibodeaux being available at Pick No. 9, according to my model: 14 percent. So this might be wishful thinking.