Peter Schrager 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Seahawks trade for QB; run on WRs in mid-teens

Walker could very well go first overall in this draft, as no prospect has seen his stock rise as fast as this Georgia product's has over the last few months. His combine performance was legendary. And yet, there's this notion that, for all his athletic ability and great football IQ (he apparently has been wonderful in the room during meetings with teams), the production simply doesn't show up on tape. The Giants have gone to the UGA well before in recent years, with Andrew Thomas (No. 4 overall, 2020) and Azeez Ojulari (No. 50, 2021). I can see them going right back to it if Walker falls to No. 7, as he does here.