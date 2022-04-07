Mock Draft

Presented By

Peter Schrager 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Seahawks trade for QB; run on WRs in mid-teens

Published: Apr 07, 2022 at 06:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Peter-Schrager_1400x1000
Peter Schrager

Good Morning Football Host

Just three weeks from the 2022 NFL Draft, it's time to take my first crack at mocking the first round.

REMINDER: As always, this isn't what I would do -- it's what I'm hearing from my sources around the league.

Related Links

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan · Edge · Senior

I've heard that this is far from a slam dunk, and that Jacksonville is keeping its options open and truly going through the process. The word out of Michigan is that Hutchinson's the real deal in every way off the field, and he proved he can do it on the field as the Heisman Trophy runner-up with 14 sacks in 2021. He had the fifth-fastest 20-yard shuttle time out of all players at the NFL Scouting Combine, too.

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon · Edge · Junior

He's awfully confident (yes, a turnoff for some), he seems to be quite interested in his brand (yes, a turnoff for others), and there's talk that his motor doesn't show up every play on film (again, a red flag). But the former No. 1 overall high school recruit is whip smart, loves ball and his teammates at Oregon rave about him. Oh, yeah -- he's also an awesome pass rusher. Emmanuel Sanders was on GMFB this week and put it well: "If a quarterback was talking like that, it would scare me. ... But a defensive lineman talking like that, I'm like, 'OK, you're supposed to feel that way; you want to be able to dominate guys.' "

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Evan Neal
Evan Neal
Alabama · OT · Junior

Neal is as gifted a physical specimen as you'll find in this draft, and at 6-foot-7, 337 pounds, he can move. He has been a constant in Tuscaloosa on the offensive line since the day he arrived and can play inside or outside. The Texans are basically starting from the ground up again, with Neal becoming the new regime's first Round 1 selection.

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
Cincinnati · CB · Junior

Gardner is a 6-3, 190-pound corner who never gave up a touchdown pass in his collegiate career at Cincinnati. He walks the walk, talks the talk and interviewed incredibly well at the combine. There's very little negativity surrounding Gardner's game at all, and in a passing league, CBs have become all the more valued. Robert Saleh is a defensive coach, and Gardner might just be the one can't-miss corner in this class.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Ickey Ekwonu
Ickey Ekwonu
N.C. State · OT · Junior

The Giants are starting a new era in East Rutherford, and if Ickey falls to No. 5, there'd be a lot of happiness in Big Blue land. The 6-4, 310-pound road paver came to N.C. State as the lesser-recruited Ekwonu brother (his twin went to Notre Dame, where he currently plays) and has emerged as a potential top-five pick. 

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh · QB · Senior (RS)

Not every team will be clamoring for Pickett in this draft, but if there's a franchise that makes sense, it's Carolina. Pickett is considered the most NFL-ready QB in this class, ran an NFL-style West Coast offense at Pitt and was recruited by Matt Rhule when he was the coach at Temple. Oh, and owner David Tepper is a University of Pittsburgh graduate who got his MBA from nearby Carnegie Mellon. The thought is that Pickett can start for an NFL team on Day 1, and given the Panthers' recent QB woes, that's quite appealing, too. 

Pick
7
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from CHI)
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Georgia · Edge · Junior

Walker could very well go first overall in this draft, as no prospect has seen his stock rise as fast as this Georgia product's has over the last few months. His combine performance was legendary. And yet, there's this notion that, for all his athletic ability and great football IQ (he apparently has been wonderful in the room during meetings with teams), the production simply doesn't show up on tape. The Giants have gone to the UGA well before in recent years, with Andrew Thomas (No. 4 overall, 2020) and Azeez Ojulari (No. 50, 2021). I can see them going right back to it if Walker falls to No. 7, as he does here. 

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Jermaine Johnson II
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS)

When it's all said and done, Johnson could certainly go this high. Atlanta has a slew of needs and are in Best Player Available mode. I think Marcus Mariota, who spent years with Arthur Smith in Tennessee, is not just a "for now" QB. Hence, passing on Malik Willis and others.

Pick
9
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from DEN)
Charles Cross
Charles Cross
Mississippi State · OT · Sophomore (RS)

The Seahawks are in rebuild mode. With the pick they landed from Denver in the Russell Wilson deal, I see them scooping up the talented Cross, who wasn't asked to do much run protection in his time under Mike Leach but dominated in pass protection against some of the SEC's best. Cross had a great combine week and can protect whomever the QB ends up being.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from SEA)
Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams
Alabama · WR · Junior

Your first shocker of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Jets go with the electric Williams, who likely won't be able to take the field until at least midway through his rookie season. Before the ACL injury, Williams was the top WR in this draft class, and when it's all said and done, I think he still very well could be. The Jets are in this for the long haul, not just 2022. The expectation is that Williams will return to full health and end up being a true WR1. 

Pick
11
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame · S · Junior

Hamilton is a Ron Rivera-type player: Smart, competitive and a leader. He immediately boosts the Commanders' defense and is that dude behind their loaded front. Hamilton's 40 time has gotten a lot of press, but he's a true captain of a defense, and the film reveals his intelligence. Hamilton's awesome instincts far outweigh his speed in the dash. 

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU · CB · Junior

Stingley recently received a clean bill of health and that's huge. Before the injury, he was widely viewed as a sure-thing top-10 pick. Having dominated at LSU his freshman season, he had the luxury of squaring off against Justin Jefferson (a future teammate?) and Ja'Marr Chase in practice, where he more than held his own. Who better to groom him than former LSU star and possible Pro Football Hall of Famer Patrick Peterson?

Pick
13
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from CLE)
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
Utah · LB · Senior (RS)

The do-everything linebacker out of Utah is viewed as an alpha-dog leader, is as instinctive as they come and can diagnose plays in real time. Lloyd is a franchise-cornerstone player and person, someone Houston can build around.

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Trevor Penning
Trevor Penning
Northern Iowa · OT · Senior (RS)

I'm not sure there's a prospect in this draft class who seeks contact -- and looks to completely dominate his opponent -- more than this guy. Penning is a nasty, light-footed, 6-7 mauler who had his way with defensive linemen while starring at Northern Iowa. And then he was tremendous against top-level competition at the Senior Bowl, opening eyes everywhere. He can play tackle or guard. More protection for Lamar Jackson.

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from MIA)
Drake London
Drake London
USC · WR · Junior

If London slips this far, someone could trade up to get him -- like we saw the Eagles do with DeVonta Smith last year. In this scenario, though, Philly gets to stick and pick. But, wait ... Could the Eagles actually spend a third straight first-rounder on a wideout? Sure, why not? Nick Sirianni is an offensive coach, Howie Roseman isn't scared to go back to the well, and Jalen Reagor hasn't played up to expectations. Not to mention, Smith and London -- two different body types -- would be a nasty 1-2 punch.

Pick
16
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from IND through PHI)
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
Ohio State · WR · Junior

The receiver run will occur right around here in the first round, when London, Wilson, Chris Olave, Treylon Burks and Jahan Dotson could hear their names called. Smaller-school guys like Christian Watson and Skyy Moore could be in the mix, too. The Saints traded up to get here, and they get one of the Ohio State guys to pair with former Buckeye Michael Thomas.

Pick
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior

GM Tom Telesco hit big on his two most recent picks in the teens: Rashawn Slater (No. 13, 2021) and Derwin James (No. 17, 2018). This may seem like a luxury for the Chargers -- who already have two top wideouts in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, as well as a second-year talent in Josh Palmer -- but in a loaded AFC West ... The more weapons, the merrier! Olave at No. 17 would be a heck of a value pick.

Pick
18
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from NO)
Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie
Washington · CB · Junior

There may be University of Washington scar tissue at the corner spot in Philly after the Sidney Jones pick a few years back, but I don't think that will block Howie Roseman from addressing an area of need and doing so with a talented prospect. McDuffie and his teammate, Kyler Gordon, are right up there after Gardner and Stingley on CB boards.

Pick
19
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from PHI)
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis
Georgia · DT · Senior

The combine superhero slips all the way to No. 19, where the Saints gladly scoop him up. Davis is the most intimidating man in every building he walks into. He put on a show at Lucas Oil Stadium weighing 341 pounds -- will he play at that weight in the NFL? Or will he be the 360-or-so pounds that he weighed during most of his last season at UGA? Great person and talent. I like this fit in Dennis Allen's D.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Malik Willis
Malik Willis
Liberty · QB · Senior (RS)

Willis certainly could go higher than 20th overall. I know at least one NFL head coach who said the Liberty product is his No. 1 QB on the board. I do believe Pittsburgh is all in on Mitchell Trubisky. But with Willis slipping, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers' front office select a quarterback with unlimited upside and a ton of charisma.

Pick
21
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Zion Johnson
Zion Johnson
Boston College · IOL · Senior

Johnson's stock began to soar at the combine, and I'm hearing he's interviewing incredibly well with teams. He can play center or guard and has a high football IQ. I think the Patriots can go a variety of ways (bold take!), but beefing up their offensive line and getting Mac Jones another protector up front makes sense.

Pick
22
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from LV)
Treylon Burks
Treylon Burks
Arkansas · WR · Junior

Burks is a big-bodied receiver (6-2, 225) with excellent ball skills. He did it all for Arkansas the last two seasons and views himself in the same mold as Deebo Samuel -- in that he can be the big man in traffic or carry the rock if needed. If Aaron Rodgers wants a quick glimpse of what he could be getting in Burks, he should watch the wideout's tape against Alabama, where he went for 179 yards and 2 TDs.

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson
Penn State · WR · Senior

I don't see a scenario in which the Cardinals take a defensive player on Day 1 after selecting linebackers in the first round of the previous two drafts and losing Christian Kirk this offseason. DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore are the team's current WR1 & 2. I can 100 percent see Arizona going receiver here. Dotson is the top one left on the board.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Smith
Tyler Smith
Tulsa · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Tyron, meet Tyler -- and teach him everything you know. The Cowboys are going through a transition across their offensive line, and it's time to reload with new, young talent. Smith is viewed as being a bit raw, but also as having one of the highest upsides among tackles in this draft. I don't see him falling out of the top 32.

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Quay Walker
Quay Walker
Georgia · LB · Senior

Yes, Buffalo just added Von Miller in free agency. And yes, the Bills drafted pass rushers with their top two picks a season ago. That doesn't mean they're done on D. Walker was yet another combine star from UGA, and he's versatile enough to fit in Leslie Frazier's scheme at multiple spots.

Pick
26
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Nakobe Dean
Nakobe Dean
Georgia · LB · Junior

Dean, whose decorated collegiate career includes the Butkus Award, first-team AP All-American honors and a national title, was described to me by one NFL GM as, "The alpha on a defense filled with alphas." Mike Vrabel has a host of great young defenders with edge in his front seven. Here's another one for the former LB to play chess with. 

Pick
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kyler Gordon
Kyler Gordon
Washington · CB · Junior (RS)

The Bucs went with a Washington defender (Joe Tryon-Shoyinka) in the first round last year. Run it back here. Gordon is a former competitive dancer who uses his martial arts background for preparation on the field. He has a lot of fans around the league and may end up hearing his name called before his more heralded teammate, Trent McDuffie.

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Devonte Wyatt
Devonte Wyatt
Georgia · DT · Senior

I know Packers fans may want two offensive weapons with these first-round picks, but I can see Green Bay adding a talented front-seven defender if one falls. Wyatt is that dude here. His selection would make five Georgia defenders in the first 28 picks -- six if you include Jermaine Johnson II, who transferred from UGA to FSU.

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(from SF through MIA)
Travis Jones
Travis Jones
Connecticut · DT · Senior

Jones had a breakout performance at the Senior Bowl and backed it up with an impressive showing at the combine. Connecticut has produced some quality NFL players in recent years, with a couple earning lucrative second contracts (Byron Jones, Foley Fatukasi). I like this fit for Steve Spagnuolo's D.

Pick
30
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from KC)
Matt Corral
Matt Corral
Mississippi · QB · Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH KANSAS CITY CHIEFS


The Seahawks likely won't go QB at No. 9, but I can see them sneaking back into the end of the first round to secure a QB and the coveted fifth-year option. Corral is a Long Beach Poly (California) kid who played for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. Think Pete Carroll knows a thing or two about those programs? I can see Corral suiting up for Seattle.

Pick
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis
Purdue · Edge · Junior

Karlaftis had 11.5 tackles for loss last season at Purdue, despite being the only elite talent on the defense. The Bengals get another young pass rusher to join their already promising unit. 

Pick
32
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from LAR)
Desmond Ridder
Desmond Ridder
Cincinnati · QB · Senior (RS)

I've heard from coaches at the college level, his Jets coaches at the Reese's Senior Bowl and other coaches who have spent time with Ridder that he has the "It" quality you look for in a starting quarterback. The third-winningest QB in college football history, Ridder could be a culture changer in the NFL. Jared Goff seems to be the guy in Detroit for now, but wouldn't it make sense for the Lions to nab Ridder at 32nd overall?

Follow Peter Schrager on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Charles Davis 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Malik Willis to Panthers; Lions finish Round 1 with Matt Corral

In his first mock draft of 2022, Charles Davis predicts three quarterbacks will come off the board in the first round: Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis. And the No. 1 overall pick might take you by surprise.

news

Cynthia Frelund 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Lions nab Kyle Hamilton at No. 2; zero QBs selected in Round 1

Cynthia Frelund's second analytics-driven mock of this draft season includes a number of surprises, including a BOLD pick by the Detroit Lions at No. 2 overall. Check out the full first-round simulation, 1 to 32.

news

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Jets double down on defense; no QBs picked in Round 1

In Bucky Brooks' latest mock of Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, he sees the Jets using both top-10 picks to boost the secondary -- and no team selecting a quarterback. Check out his projection for picks 1-32.

news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Pierre Strong one of four RBs selected in Round 4

South Dakota State's Pierre Strong is one of four running backs off the board in Round 4 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Which other backs get the call?

news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Packers select WR Skyy Moore in Round 2

After using the 28th overall pick on a wideout, the Green Bay Packers revisit the pass-catcher well in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Carson Strong only QB picked in Round 3

Carson Strong is the only QB selected in Round 3 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Which AFC South team nabs the Nevada signal-caller?

news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett go top three in Round 1

Malik Willis is the first of five QBs selected in Round 1 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. How high does the Liberty passer go?

news

Maurice Jones-Drew 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis go in top 10

The free agency frenzy and a bevy of blockbuster trades have reshaped rosters across the league. How could all of these moves impact Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft? Maurice Jones-Drew provides his first mock of this year.

news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 3.1: Chiefs add receiver in Round 1 after Tyreek Hill trade

After a wild opening wave of free agency -- with signings, releases and trades reshaping rosters across the league -- it's time to assess the impact on the 2022 NFL Draft. Daniel Jeremiah forecasts how the first 32 picks will play out in April.

news

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks select Malik Willis; Travon Walker first defender selected

In the wake of the NFL Scouting Combine and the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade news, Lance Zierlein reveals his second mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Who goes No. 1 overall? Who do the Seahawks take with the first-round pick they will acquire from the Broncos? Check out the full rundown, 1-32.

news

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Panthers take first QB off the board at No. 6 overall

Three teams select quarterbacks in Bucky Brooks' new forecast for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Panthers making the first move for a passer. Check out the full projection for picks 1-32.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW