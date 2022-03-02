2022 NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Is Treylon Burks the next Deebo Samuel? 'I try to mimic my game after him'

Published: Mar 02, 2022 at 02:50 PM
Headshot_Author_GENNARO-FILICE_1400x1000
Gennaro Filice

Senior Editor, Original Content

INDIANAPOLIS -- Fueled by the proliferation of passing at all levels of football, these are boom times at wide receiver, with each draft class delivering instant-impact playmakers at the marquee position. Two seasons ago, Justin Jefferson set a rookie record with 1,400 receiving yards. This past year, Ja'Marr Chase broke Jefferson's record with 1,455 yards, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in the process.

So, what's the word on the 2022 draft crop at the position? The general consensus is that this WR prospect pool lacks the top-end star power of last year's Chase/Jaylen Waddle/DeVonta Smith-led group. That said, NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah has three receivers as top-15 overall prospects in this draft class: Ohio State's Garrett Wilson (No. 6), USC's Drake London (No. 13) and Arkansas' Treylon Burks (No. 14). That last name feels particularly intriguing in this moment, with a growing number of NFL teams blurring the line between the receiver and running back positions.

Listed by Arkansas at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Burks routinely draws comparisons to Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown for his stout frame and RAC ability. But the prospect himself has a different NFL comp in mind.

"I've watched a lot of Deebo Samuel," Burks said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. "The way that he plays running back, plays inside, plays outside, multi player, person, athlete. So I try to mimic my game after him."

Related Links

A starter during all three of his seasons at Arkansas, Burks played an extremely varied role for the Razorbacks, lining up all over the formation. This past season, Pro Football Focus charted him taking snaps in the slot (529), out wide (132), inline (19) and in the backfield (36). He even logged a play as a wildcat quarterback. Basically, Arkansas did everything possible to simply get the ball in Burks' hands, and for good reason: In addition to leading the team in receiving for the third straight season (66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns), he also averaged a robust 8 yards per carry on 14 totes (totaling 112 yards and another score). Burks believes this versatility is his trump card in a receiver class lacking any kind of consensus prospect hierarchy.

"My physicality, the way that I'm able to be used at multiple positions," Burks said. "I can play outside receiver, inside receiver, running back -- it doesn't matter. That just sets me apart from everyone else."

The Deebo prototype is all the rage right now, with the San Francisco 49ers wideout earning first-team All-Pro honors this past season by catching 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns while also carrying the ball 59 times for 365 yards and eight more scores. Along with Cordarrelle Patterson, Samuel made RB/WR the hybrid du jour in 2021. Consequently, it's a hot topic at the combine, with everyone looking for the next dual-threat gamechanger. According to Samuel's old coach, though, that could be a fool's errand.

"You don't look at it like, 'I need the next Deebo.' Deebo wasn't found by looking for Deebo," said Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who unlocked Samuel's full ability last season as the 49ers' offensive coordinator. "You look for good football players who are committed, passionate and maybe that challenges you as a coach to say, 'Hey, what other way can we utilize this skill set.' "

Having just set an Arkansas record with six 100-yard games in 2021 -- including a transcendent 8/179/2 performance against Alabama -- Burks certainly qualifies as a good football player. And he'll have a chance to show off his athletic abilities during field work at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday (4 p.m. ET on NFL Network). On Wednesday, though, he hinted at what might be his rarest physical trait: gargantuan hands. The receiver revealed that he has to wear custom-made 4XL gloves.

Follow Gennaro Filice on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett on much-discussed hand size: 'Whatever it measures, it measures'

Unsurprisingly, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett was asked about the importance of hand size, how it might affect his play and draft stock, and even about how he can attempt to improve his current situation. To everyone's surprise, Pickett revealed he's been doing exercises designed to improve his measurement.
news

Alabama WR Jameson Williams says he's ahead of schedule in return from torn ACL

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he is ahead of schedule in his return from a torn ACL suffered during the national championship game.
news

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral: Leadership, willingness to be vulnerable separate me from rest of QBs in 2022 NFL Draft

Ole Miss' Matt Corral pointed to his intangibles, particularly his willingness to be vulnerable in front of teammates, when asked about why he should be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Four things to watch for at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

How are players' on-field performances evaluated at the NFL Scouting Combine? Cynthia Frelund puts results in context and lists three other things to watch for when prospects take the stage this week in Indianapolis.
news

Top QB prospect Malik Willis will throw, but won't run at NFL Scouting Combine

Malik Willis, one of the top QB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft told reporters Wednesday that he will throw but not run during the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0

Daniel Jeremiah's updated rankings of the 50 best prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft has 46 players changing spots, including three of the top four QBs. Check out all of the movement, from 1 to 50.
news

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral won't throw at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Ole Miss' Matt Corral, one of the top QB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, won't throw at the NFL Scouting Combine as he continues to recover from an ankle injury, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies team fits for prospects

How high is too high to draft a safety? How early will a QB come off the board? Adam Maya provides a look at the prospect-team fits identified by Daniel Jeremiah during a media availability on Friday.
news

NFL Scouting Combine amends protocols, will allow draft prospects to leave restricted areas 

The NFL Scouting Combine informed draft prospects on Monday that protocols for the combine have been amended to allow players to leave secure venues while they are participating in the event.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Six standouts from HBCU Legacy Bowl week

Which players helped themselves at the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans? Charles Davis spotlights six standouts, including an intriguing talent at quarterback.
news

Draft prospects will be restricted to secure venues at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine informed draft prospects Saturday in a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that players attending the 2022 combine will be "restricted to secure Combine venues during their entire time in Indianapolis for their protection."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW