2022 NFL Draft: Is Treylon Burks the next Deebo Samuel? 'I try to mimic my game after him'

A starter during all three of his seasons at Arkansas, Burks played an extremely varied role for the Razorbacks, lining up all over the formation. This past season, Pro Football Focus charted him taking snaps in the slot (529), out wide (132), inline (19) and in the backfield (36). He even logged a play as a wildcat quarterback. Basically, Arkansas did everything possible to simply get the ball in Burks' hands, and for good reason: In addition to leading the team in receiving for the third straight season (66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns), he also averaged a robust 8 yards per carry on 14 totes (totaling 112 yards and another score). Burks believes this versatility is his trump card in a receiver class lacking any kind of consensus prospect hierarchy.

"My physicality, the way that I'm able to be used at multiple positions," Burks said. "I can play outside receiver, inside receiver, running back -- it doesn't matter. That just sets me apart from everyone else."

The Deebo prototype is all the rage right now, with the San Francisco 49ers wideout earning first-team All-Pro honors this past season by catching 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns while also carrying the ball 59 times for 365 yards and eight more scores. Along with Cordarrelle Patterson, Samuel made RB/WR the hybrid du jour in 2021. Consequently, it's a hot topic at the combine, with everyone looking for the next dual-threat gamechanger. According to Samuel's old coach, though, that could be a fool's errand.

"You don't look at it like, 'I need the next Deebo.' Deebo wasn't found by looking for Deebo," said Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who unlocked Samuel's full ability last season as the 49ers' offensive coordinator. "You look for good football players who are committed, passionate and maybe that challenges you as a coach to say, 'Hey, what other way can we utilize this skill set.' "