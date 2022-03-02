Game Theory

Four things to watch for at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Published: Mar 02, 2022 at 01:33 PM
Headshot_Author_Cynthia-Frelund_1400x1000
Cynthia Frelund

NFL Network Analytics Expert

I love the NFL Scouting Combine, and not just because it's seemingly all about data -- to be honest, the data matters but it's only a small part of the whole process. I love the combine because of the awesome strategies and team building philosophies I learn by visiting with coaches and front office executives in attendance. I can get pretty poetic about this, but there's a balance between art and science when it comes to data collection, interpretation and application. So, the combine is where I get to see the gears turning in some extremely smart minds. The supply of this year's wave of soon-to-be NFL players can alter the demand for, and away from, certain positions, ultimately shaping the product we see on the field for years to come.

My pre-draft model starts by taking 21 seasons of NFL performance data and defining levels of success by position. I determine the blend of attributes at each position in order to group players into one of the following categories: elite, above average, average, below average or well below average. I also use advanced math, Next Gen Stats, Computer Vision and machine learning to help uncover patterns that can be statistically validated. Then I review my model's results with coaches and execs to make sure each player is categorized correctly. I compare the résumés of current NFL players to those of the draft-eligible prospects to identify similarities and high-probability trajectories.

Each draft prospect's college résumé -- along with his combine results -- are compared with the historical database to give context to his potential for success (and shows where there are holes or points of uncertainty).

With all that said, here are four things to look out for at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine:

Related Links

1) Results in context

One emerging pattern is that players who perform at above average and elite levels in the NFL tend to have had combine results that fall within pretty specific ranges. Not every test matters for each position, but for each position, there are certain combine metrics that have more predictive merit based on historical data.

Failing to fall within these key ranges certainly doesn't mean a prospect won't have success at the next level. Rather, it's just another factor in the overall evaluation process. For example, teams use this historical information to help determine if a player has been overlooked or how he might best be used on the field.

Quarterback:

  • Throws: velocity over 53 mph as a minimum threshold (elite is over 59)
  • Balance of velocity on left and right throws is also a plus indicator.

Running Back (less emphasis on pass catching):

  • Height: 5-foot-10.875 to 6-1.125
  • Weight: 210 to 219 pounds
  • 40-yard dash: 4.44 to 4.67 seconds
  • First 10-yard split of 40: 1.52 to 1.67 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 35 to 40.25 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet or more (or more than 1.7 times their height)

Running Back (pass catching):

  • Heights and weights tend to be in the shorter and lighter ends of the range listed above, and vertical jumps skew to the higher range.
  • Short shuttle: Less than 4.4 seconds
  • Three-cone: Less than 7.0

Wide Receiver (over 6 feet):

  • Height: 6-0.25 to 6-2.75
  • Weight: 207 to 222
  • 40-yard dash: 4.42 to 4.57
  • First 10-yard split of 40: 1.53 to 1.67
  • Vertical: 35.5 to 38.5

Wide receiver (under 6 feet):

  • Height: 5-9.75 to 5.10.875
  • Weight: 188 to 200
  • 40-yard dash: 4.46 to 4.62
  • First 10-yard split of 40: 1.55 to 1.69
  • Vertical: 32.5 to 36.5

Tight end:

  • Height: 6-3.75 to 6-5.875
  • Weight: 250 to 266
  • 40-yard dash: 4.69 to 4.88
  • Three-cone: 7.05 to 7.22

Offensive Tackles:

  • Height: 6-4.375 to 6-6
  • Weight: 307 to 325
  • Arm: 33.5 to 35.5
  • First 10-yard split of 40: 1.8 to 1.92
  • Three-cone: 7.72 to 7.93

Offensive Interior:

  • Height: 6-2.75 to 6-4.375 (centers tend to be a bit shorter, guards a bit bigger)
  • Weight: 297 to 314
  • Arm: 32.25 to 34.375
  • Three-cone: 7.44 to 7.71
  • Short shuttle: 4.50 to 4.88

Defensive Interior:

The first 10-yard split of the 40-yard dash, broad jump, vertical jump and short shuttle are the four tests to watch here. Most of the league's elite defensive tackles had a short shuttle time that was at least 0.35 seconds faster than their 40 time.

  • Height: 6-1.25 to 6-3.675
  • Weight: 291 to 311
  • First 10-yard split of 40: 1.69 to 1.83 (final 40 time 5.14 seconds or less)
  • Vertical: 33.0 to 34.5 (interior pass rushers)
  • Vertical: 28.5 to 30 (3-technique)
  • Broad: at least 8-5
  • Short shuttle: 4.46 to 4.62

Edge:

  • Height: 6-2 to 6-4.5
  • Weight: 259 to 286
  • First 10-yard split of 40: 1.65 to 1.81
  • Vertical: 30 to 34.5
  • Broad: at least 9-2
  • Pro agility (short shuttle): 4.29 to 4.45

Outside linebacker

  • Height: 6-01.75 to 6-3.5
  • Weight: 236 to 250
  • 40-yard dash: 4.61 to 4.82
  • Three-cone: 7.08 to 7.24
  • Vertical: 33.875 to 36.5
  • Short shuttle: 4.19 to 4.3

Inside linebacker

  • Height: 5-11.875 to 6-2.5
  • Weight: 233 to 255
  • 40-yard dash: 4.62 to 4.81
  • Three-cone: 7.06 to 7.22
  • Vertical: 33.5 to 36
  • Broad: at least 9-4
  • Short shuttle: 4.6 to 4.76

Cornerback

  • Height: 5-10.5 to 6-0.875
  • Weight: 189 to 199
  • 40-yard dash: 4.45 to 4.6
  • Three-cone: 6.83 to 6.99
  • Vertical: 35.75 to 37.625
  • Broad: at least 10 feet
  • Short shuttle: 4.25 to 4.4

Safety

  • Height: 5-11.875 to 6-1.125
  • Weight: 200 to 211
  • First 10-yard split of 40: 1.57 to 1.63
  • Three-cone: 6.86 to 7.02
  • Vertical: 35.5 to 38
  • Short shuttle: 4.15 to 4.25

2. Wideouts by type

My models currently rate Garrett Wilson as the No. 1-ranked wide receiver in this class. Last season at Ohio State, Wilson had a 141. 7 passer rating when targeted (No. 2 in the Big Ten) and had the best body control-earning yards-after-catch rating per Computer Vision. Alabama's Jameson Williams took a huge step forward in 2021, earning 9.3 yards after the catch per reception (No. 4 in Power Five), while USC's Drake London had an FBS-best 19 contested catches, per Pro Football Focus. All three project to have different impacts in different systems, so the combine will go a long way in sorting out how teams see/plan to use each guy.

3. There's a lot of value at tight end (especially in later rounds)

Trey McBride, who had 17 contested catches (tied for most in the Group of Five), which helped drive 61 first downs earned (fourth in Group of Five), is my highest-rated tight end and he's not likely to make it out of the second round. But this year's class has a ton of depth, with guys like Charlie Kolar and Jelani Woods being potential sleepers who could end up being game-changers in the NFL.

4. Interior O-line: Hips don't lie

Getting the center position right is a big deal. Just look at the impact Creed Humphrey had on the Chiefs last year (he even got a vote for OROY!). This season, Tyler Linderbaum and Zion Johnson could be instant difference-makers for a team in need of interior O-line help. When watching them in Indy, keep an eye on their hip levels. Are they able to stay low (keeping their hips within 3.25 inches of their starting point) while moving quickly and maintaining balance? Johnson allowed just six pressure last season at Boston College, and Linderbaum, well he has better résumé indicators than Humphrey did based on their respective college tape.

Follow Cynthia Frelund on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Restructure or release? Carson Wentz, Kenyan Drake among eight AFC players to keep an eye on

Are the Colts done with Carson Wentz after just one season? Could the Bills' cap situation lead to Josh Allen losing one of his favorite targets? Cynthia Frelund spotlights eight AFC players who could be due for a restructure or outright release.
news

Restructure or release? Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Thomas among eight NFC players to keep an eye on

Is Ezekiel Elliott's massive salary still tenable for the Cowboys? What's the plan with Michael Thomas in New Orleans? Will the Packers cut Za'Darius Smith? Cynthia Frelund spotlights eight NFC players who could be due for a restructure or outright release.
news

Super Bowl LVI odds: Five favorite picks, five that are murky in Rams-Bengals

Will Odell Beckham catch a touchdown pass in Super Bowl LVI? How many yards will Joe Burrow throw for? Cynthia Frelund digs into five picks to consider ahead of the game -- and five that are murky.
news

NFL's five most overperforming/underperforming units of 2021 season: Mac Jones, take a bow!

Looking across the NFL, which position groups exceeded expectations during the 2021 season? Which ones failed to live up to the preseason billing? Cynthia Frelund spotlights the five most overperforming and underperforming units.
news

Championship Sunday mismatches: One potential advantage for Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers, Rams

Can Travis Kelce give the Chiefs a leg up over the Bengals in the AFC title game? Cynthia Frelund identifies one potential mismatch favoring each team heading into Championship Sunday.
news

Biggest vulnerability for eight remaining NFL playoff teams; plus, updated Super Bowl LVI probabilities

With the Divisional Round on the horizon, Cynthia Frelund updates her Super Bowl probabilities for the eight remaining playoff teams and identifies each squad's biggest vulnerability. 
news

Projecting 2021 NFL playoffs: Who will play in Super Bowl LVI? Win the Lombardi Trophy?

The NFL playoffs are upon us! Who's poised to reach Super Bowl LVI? Who has the best chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy? After crunching the numbers, Cynthia Frelund provides odds for all 14 postseason teams.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Projecting all 14 postseason teams and seeding

With three postseason spots up for grabs and 13 of the 14 seeds still unclaimed, Cynthia Frelund projects the entire 2021 NFL playoff field heading into the final week of the season. How will the chaotic AFC shake out?
news

2021 NFL playoffs: One reason to hope for each of the 10 remaining fringe teams

Cynthia Frelund provides one reason to hope for the 10 teams still in contention but on the outside of the playoff field looking in.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Five contenders with the most difficult paths to the postseason

With 12 of the 14 spots in the 2021 NFL Playoffs still up for grabs, Cynthia Frelund identifies five teams with the most difficult paths to the postseason. 
news

Predicting AFC division winners, playoff teams at quarter pole: Ravens take North, Chiefs best in West

With the NFL season reaching the quarter pole, analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projections for which AFC teams will make the playoffs. Who'll come out on top in the highly competitive AFC North?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW