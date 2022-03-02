Four things to watch for at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

I love the NFL Scouting Combine, and not just because it's seemingly all about data -- to be honest, the data matters but it's only a small part of the whole process. I love the combine because of the awesome strategies and team building philosophies I learn by visiting with coaches and front office executives in attendance. I can get pretty poetic about this, but there's a balance between art and science when it comes to data collection, interpretation and application. So, the combine is where I get to see the gears turning in some extremely smart minds. The supply of this year's wave of soon-to-be NFL players can alter the demand for, and away from, certain positions, ultimately shaping the product we see on the field for years to come.