2022 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies team fits for prospects

With quarterbacks not crowding the top of big boards, there’s greater chance for surprise early in the draft. The first one could be safety Kyle Hamilton to the Lions with the No. 2 overall pick.





Jeremiah, who noted his biases from past experience with Ed Reed and current exposure to Derwin James, said the Notre Dame product checks every box at the position and thus could make the type of impact that would warrant being selected so high.





“There’s a real debate going on around the league about just how high you take safeties,” he said. “I don’t necessarily agree with the conventional wisdom on that, of how high you take a safety. I think this kid’s pretty unique. He’s so tall and long and rangy. The ability to make plays from the deep middle as well as the ability to drop down low and be a physical player, he can erase tight ends. …





“I would have no issues whatsoever with them taking Kyle Hamilton and saying this is a plug and play guy who’s going to give them something they desperately need, and that’s somebody who can make a play.”