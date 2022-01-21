Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis among 3 QBs taken in Round 1

SELECTION: Derek Stingley Jr., CB

School: LSU

LSU Year: Junior





Stingley is a wild card in this draft class. If you watched him solely as a freshman, you think he is a lock to go top five. If you watched him over the last two seasons, though, you probably think he's a borderline first-rounder. He has the tools to be successful at the next level, but I have concerns about his inconsistent effort and play strength.