2022 NFL Draft

Alabama WR Jameson Williams declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Published: Jan 13, 2022 at 03:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams intends to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

He announced the news via his Instagram account, a few days after reportedly suffering an ACL tear in the Tide's loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Williams, a junior, was hurt when he took an awkward step on a 40-yard reception down the middle of the field in the first half against the Bulldogs, and fell untouched, clutching his knee. He emerged from the locker room to watch the second half from the sideline in his jersey and sweatpants. Alabama head coach Nick Saban told reporters after the game that Williams wanted to play in the second half but the team's medical staff would not allow him to do so. He called that decision smart, citing Williams' "future as a football player." The injury, of course, makes that future a bit murkier.

Underclassmen have until a Monday deadline to file draft declaration papers with the NFL. Earlier on Thursday, another prized Alabama prospect, OT Evan Neal, announced his intention to enter the 2022 draft.

One of the top talents at his position in the college game, Williams exploded for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns on 79 receptions for the Crimson Tide this season (19.9 yards per catch). He also was a prolific return specialist with two touchdowns on 10 returns for a 35.2-yard average. Williams has elite speed, having been clocked as fast as 23 mph in practice by Alabama's GPS tracking.

The transfer from Ohio State caught just nine passes as a sophomore at Ohio State in 2020. A year later, however, with the Crimson Tide needing to replace first-round draft picks DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver, Williams made a transformational impact on the UA offense as a vertical threat in the deep passing game.

Although free agency can have a profound impact on draft needs, the Jaguars, Lions, Jets, and Washington Football Team are among the clubs in the most apparent need of draft help at wide receiver.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Jets, Lions named coaching staffs for 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions and New York Jets coaching staffs will coach the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl, getting an up-close look at more than 100 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft.
news

2022 NFL Draft order: First 18 picks locked in; Giants, Jets have two top-10 selections apiece

The first 18 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft are locked in. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the order along with needs for all 32 teams.
news

Jaguars secure No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The top of the 2022 NFL Draft order is set, with the Jaguars securing the first overall pick on a wild final day of the 2021 regular season. 
news

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. intends to enter 2022 NFL Draft

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., one of the top talents in college football, announced he intends to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

2022 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

Which 2022 NFL Draft prospects will be participating in the Senior Bowl? Chase Goodbread highlights some of the top talents to watch at the annual college all-star game.
news

2022 NFL Draft order: Eagles set to be first playoff team to make three first-round picks since Vikings in 2013

Which pick is your team holding heading into the final week of the 2021 regular season? Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the updated 2022 NFL Draft first-round order along with needs for every squad.
news

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral carted off field with injury in Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss' Matt Corral, one of the nation's top quarterback prospects, was carted off the field after suffering an injury in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl.
news

North Carolina QB Sam Howell intends to enter 2022 NFL Draft

North Carolina's Sam Howell, one of the top quarterbacks in college football, announced he intends to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Top 15 Senior Bowl prospects to watch in College Football Playoff

Who will NFL scouts have their eyes on when a trip to the national championship game is on the line? Chad Reuter highlights 15 senior prospects to watch in the College Football Playoff.
news

2022 NFL Draft order: Broncos, Browns inch closer to top 10

The Browns are still alive in the race for the AFC North title, but they're also a step closer to holding a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after suffering a second straight loss. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the updated first-round order along with needs for every squad.
news

Philadelphia Eagles to receive Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick from Carson Wentz trade

The Eagles will receive the Colts' first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after Carson Wentz's 63 snaps in Saturday's win ensured he stays above the 75 percent snap-threshold stipulated in the terms of the trade.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW