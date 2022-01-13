Top prospect Alabama OT Evan Neal intends to enter 2022 NFL Draft

Published: Jan 13, 2022 at 12:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal intends to apply for early eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft, adding an elite tackle with the versatility and experience to play on the left or right side to the draft field, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Neal started at left guard as a true Alabama freshman in 2019, as Bama had two eventual first-round selections at offensive tackle at the time: Jedrick Wills and Alex Leatherwood. Upon Wills' departure, Neal moved to right tackle for his sophomore season in 2020, then filled Leatherwood's spot at left tackle in 2021. He excelled at all three positions, earning freshman All-America honors as a guard and, two years later, was named a consensus All-American at left tackle.

At 6-foot-7 and 350 pounds, per school measurements, Neal combines massive size with the quick feet and long arms necessary to be evaluated as a top tackle prospect by scouts. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, in studying 2020 film of Neal last summer, wrote that he "has the skill set of a 10-year starter at right tackle." Jeremiah compared Neal's style to two-time Pro Bowler Marcus McNeill, who was a second-round pick of the Chargers in 2006.

As a sophomore at right tackle, he allowed just 1.5 sacks and missed only six assignments, per UA coaching staff grades, in 810 snaps. Neal followed that 2020 season with a dominant junior campaign at left tackle. Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed two sacks over 1,073 snaps last year, and over his last two seasons at tackle, only 22 quarterback pressures -- fewer than one per game on average. Neal proved to be a powerful blocker in the running game, as well, paving the way as UA's highest-graded offensive lineman for 1,000-yard seasons by both Najee Harris and 2022 draft prospect Brian Robinson.

Related Content

news

Steelers designate WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) to return from injured reserve

The Steelers could be receiving some receiving reinforcements for the postseason. ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ was designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice Thursday, the team announced.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 13

John Brown is back in the NFL just in time for a run to a ring. The WR signed with the Buccaneers this week. Plus, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Thursday.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend game picks: Patriots upset Bills in rubber match; Cowboys edge past 49ers

Who will win the rubber match between the Bills and Patriots? What can we expect in the latest installment of a classic playoff rivalry between the Cowboys and 49ers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game on Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo admits uncertain future on his mind ahead of 49ers' playoff game vs. Cowboys

The moment the 49ers traded a haul of draft picks to move up and select a quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo knew his long-term future was in doubt.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW