Top prospect Alabama OT Evan Neal intends to enter 2022 NFL Draft

Neal started at left guard as a true Alabama freshman in 2019, as Bama had two eventual first-round selections at offensive tackle at the time: Jedrick Wills and Alex Leatherwood. Upon Wills' departure, Neal moved to right tackle for his sophomore season in 2020, then filled Leatherwood's spot at left tackle in 2021. He excelled at all three positions, earning freshman All-America honors as a guard and, two years later, was named a consensus All-American at left tackle.

At 6-foot-7 and 350 pounds, per school measurements, Neal combines massive size with the quick feet and long arms necessary to be evaluated as a top tackle prospect by scouts. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, in studying 2020 film of Neal last summer, wrote that he "has the skill set of a 10-year starter at right tackle." Jeremiah compared Neal's style to two-time Pro Bowler Marcus McNeill, who was a second-round pick of the Chargers in 2006.