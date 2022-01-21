2022 NFL Draft

List of underclassmen granted eligibility for 2022 NFL Draft

Published: Jan 21, 2022 at 10:56 AM

The list of 73 players granted special eligibility for entry to the 2022 NFL Draft was released by the NFL on Friday.

Each of the players granted special eligibility has met the league's three-year eligibility rule and has submitted to a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was Jan. 17.

The 73 players granted special eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas:

  • Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU
  • Alec Anderson, OT, UCLA
  • Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State
  • David Bell, WR, Purdue
  • Dane Belton, DB, Iowa
  • Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma
  • Andrew Booth, DB, Clemson
  • Gabe Brkic, K, Oklahoma
  • Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
  • Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
  • Lewis Cine, DB, Georgia
  • Snoop Conner, RB, Mississippi
  • Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
  • Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
  • Nick Cross, DB, Maryland
  • Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU
  • Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
  • William Dunkle, G, San Diego State
  • Jerrion Ealy, RB, Mississippi
  • Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
  • Kaiir Elam, DB, Florida
  • Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan
  • Noah Elliss, DT, Idaho
  • Martin Emerson, DB, Mississippi State
  • Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech
  • Cordale Flott, DB, LSU
  • Ahmad Gardner, DB, Cincinnati
  • Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa
  • Kyler Gordon, DB, Washington
  • Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
  • Ben Griffiths, P, USC
  • Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
  • Kyle Hamilton, DB, Notre Dame
  • Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
  • Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina
  • Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan
  • Christopher Hinton, DT, Michigan
  • Drake Jackson, LB, USC
  • Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska
  • Zonovan Knight, RB, N.C. State
  • DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
  • Drake London, WR, USC
  • Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA
  • Trent McDuffie, DB, Washington
  • Ja'Quan McMillian, DB, East Carolina
  • John Metchie, WR, Alabama
  • Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
  • Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State
  • Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
  • David Ojabo, LB, Michigan
  • George Pickens, WR, Georgia
  • Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State
  • Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA
  • Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
  • Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky
  • Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
  • Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
  • Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
  • Chris Steele, DB, USC
  • Derek Stingley, DB, LSU
  • Tyler Vrabel, OT, Boston College
  • Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
  • Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
  • Travon Walker, DT, Georgia
  • Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State
  • Devon Williams, WR, Oregon
  • Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
  • Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
  • Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
  • Alex Wright, LB, UAB
  • Mykael Wright, DB, Oregon
  • Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M
  • Cade York, K, LSU

The following 27 underclassmen have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. They are eligible for selection:

  • Jalyn Armour-Davis, DB, Alabama
  • Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
  • Kevin Austin, WR, Notre Dame
  • Slade Bolden, WR, Alabama
  • Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State
  • Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
  • Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina
  • John FitzPatrick, TE, Georgia
  • Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati
  • Vincent Gray, DB, Michigan
  • Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan
  • Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
  • George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
  • Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
  • Verone McKinley III, DB, Oregon
  • Kyler McMichael, DB, North Carolina
  • James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech
  • Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
  • Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA
  • Tyler Snead, WR, East Carolina
  • Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
  • Isaac Taylor-Stuart, DB, USC
  • Master Teague, RB, Ohio State
  • Luke Tenuta, OT, Virginia Tech
  • Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
  • Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State
  • Zamir White, RB, Georgia

The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:

  • Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut
  • Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
  • Jermaine Waller, DB, Virginia Tech
  • Josh Watts, P, Colorado

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Eagles to hold three of top 19 picks

With the Eagles' loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, the order for all three of Philadelphia's first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft is now locked in.
news

2022 NFL Draft: 10 prospects who will boost their stock at Senior Bowl

With the Senior Bowl just around the corner, Chad Reuter provides a look at 10 NFL draft prospects who he expects to shine at the annual all-star game. Which QB will be on the rise after a week in Mobile, Ala.?
news

Alabama WR Jameson Williams declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, who suffered a knee injury this week in the national title game, announced his intentions for the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday.
news

Jets, Lions named coaching staffs for 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions and New York Jets coaching staffs will coach the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl, getting an up-close look at more than 100 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft.
news

2022 NFL Draft order: Top 24 picks locked in; Cowboys hold 24th overall selection

The first 24 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft are locked in. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the order along with needs for all 32 teams.
news

Jaguars secure No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The top of the 2022 NFL Draft order is set, with the Jaguars securing the first overall pick on a wild final day of the 2021 regular season. 
news

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. intends to enter 2022 NFL Draft

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., one of the top talents in college football, announced he intends to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

2022 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

Which 2022 NFL Draft prospects will be participating in the Senior Bowl? Chase Goodbread highlights some of the top talents to watch at the annual college all-star game.
news

2022 NFL Draft order: Eagles set to be first playoff team to make three first-round picks since Vikings in 2013

Which pick is your team holding heading into the final week of the 2021 regular season? Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the updated 2022 NFL Draft first-round order along with needs for every squad.
news

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral carted off field with injury in Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss' Matt Corral, one of the nation's top quarterback prospects, was carted off the field after suffering an injury in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl.
news

North Carolina QB Sam Howell intends to enter 2022 NFL Draft

North Carolina's Sam Howell, one of the top quarterbacks in college football, announced he intends to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW