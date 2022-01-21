List of underclassmen granted eligibility for 2022 NFL Draft

The list of 73 players granted special eligibility for entry to the 2022 NFL Draft was released by the NFL on Friday.
Each of the players granted special eligibility has met the league's three-year eligibility rule and has submitted to a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was Jan. 17.
The 73 players granted special eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas:
- Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU
- Alec Anderson, OT, UCLA
- Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State
- David Bell, WR, Purdue
- Dane Belton, DB, Iowa
- Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma
- Andrew Booth, DB, Clemson
- Gabe Brkic, K, Oklahoma
- Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
- Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
- Lewis Cine, DB, Georgia
- Snoop Conner, RB, Mississippi
- Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
- Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
- Nick Cross, DB, Maryland
- Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU
- Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
- William Dunkle, G, San Diego State
- Jerrion Ealy, RB, Mississippi
- Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
- Kaiir Elam, DB, Florida
- Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan
- Noah Elliss, DT, Idaho
- Martin Emerson, DB, Mississippi State
- Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech
- Cordale Flott, DB, LSU
- Ahmad Gardner, DB, Cincinnati
- Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa
- Kyler Gordon, DB, Washington
- Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
- Ben Griffiths, P, USC
- Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
- Kyle Hamilton, DB, Notre Dame
- Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
- Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina
- Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan
- Christopher Hinton, DT, Michigan
- Drake Jackson, LB, USC
- Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska
- Zonovan Knight, RB, N.C. State
- DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
- Drake London, WR, USC
- Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA
- Trent McDuffie, DB, Washington
- Ja'Quan McMillian, DB, East Carolina
- John Metchie, WR, Alabama
- Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
- Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State
- Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
- David Ojabo, LB, Michigan
- George Pickens, WR, Georgia
- Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State
- Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA
- Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
- Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky
- Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
- Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
- Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
- Chris Steele, DB, USC
- Derek Stingley, DB, LSU
- Tyler Vrabel, OT, Boston College
- Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
- Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
- Travon Walker, DT, Georgia
- Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State
- Devon Williams, WR, Oregon
- Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
- Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- Alex Wright, LB, UAB
- Mykael Wright, DB, Oregon
- Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M
- Cade York, K, LSU
The following 27 underclassmen have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. They are eligible for selection:
- Jalyn Armour-Davis, DB, Alabama
- Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
- Kevin Austin, WR, Notre Dame
- Slade Bolden, WR, Alabama
- Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State
- Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
- Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina
- John FitzPatrick, TE, Georgia
- Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati
- Vincent Gray, DB, Michigan
- Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan
- Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
- George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
- Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
- Verone McKinley III, DB, Oregon
- Kyler McMichael, DB, North Carolina
- James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech
- Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
- Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA
- Tyler Snead, WR, East Carolina
- Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
- Isaac Taylor-Stuart, DB, USC
- Master Teague, RB, Ohio State
- Luke Tenuta, OT, Virginia Tech
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
- Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State
- Zamir White, RB, Georgia
The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:
- Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut
- Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
- Jermaine Waller, DB, Virginia Tech
- Josh Watts, P, Colorado