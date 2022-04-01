2022 NFL Draft: First-round order, top three needs for all 32 teams

This is a look at the order for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30), along with the top three needs for all 32 teams. The order for picks 1-18 was determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. The order for playoff teams (19-32 in the order) was determined by the results of postseason play.
Biggest needs: Edge, OL, WR
The Jaguars invested two first-round picks in edge rushers in recent years, but Josh Allen is still in need of a top-flight running mate. Jacksonville is likely to go back to the well at the position in 2022 after posting 50 sacks total over the last two seasons (tied for second-fewest in the league during that span).
Biggest needs: QB, Edge, CB
While the need for a long-term answer at quarterback still hovers over the squad, the Lions might first turn their attention in this year's draft to a defense that has allowed the most passing touchdowns (185) and highest passer rating (101.1) of any team in the league in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).
Biggest needs: Edge, CB, OL
For a team with needs just about everywhere, Houston can absolutely afford to take the best player available. Ideally, the Texans' draft haul will help remake Lovie Smith's defense and give Davis Mills something that resembles adequate support.
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, CB
If they're going to take a step out of the AFC East cellar, the Jets need more juice off the edge and at the receiver position.
Biggest needs: OT, Edge, TE
New GM Joe Schoen has a great opportunity to shore up the Giants' vulnerability in the trenches with two first-round picks, and filling a gaping void at tight end is a must, too.
Biggest needs: QB, OL, Edge
Carolina is desperate for an answer at quarterback after ranking last in passer rating (68.5), completion percentage (58.1) and interceptions (21) in 2021.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CHICAGO BEARS
Bears' record: 6-11 (.524)
See Pick No. 5 for analysis of the Giants' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Bears' needs.
Biggest needs: QB, Edge, WR
The signing of Marcus Mariota (two-year deal) should not prevent the Falcons from spending an early pick on a quarterback for the first time since 2008. There's also the matter of filling the hole at wide receiver. Oh, and breathing life into the worst pass rush in the league.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS
Broncos' record: 7-10 (.484)
Seahawks' biggest needs: QB, OT, CB
There are more pressing needs than we had room to include here -- including replacing Bobby Wagner at middle linebacker -- but none more important than finding a quarterback who can eventually (if not immediately) beat out Drew Lock for the starting job.
NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Broncos' needs.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Seahawks' record: 7-10 (.519)
See Pick No. 4 for analysis of the Jets' needs and Pick No. 9 for analysis of the Seahawks' needs.
Biggest needs: WR, S, CB
A case could be made that quarterback remains a draft need for the Commanders, even after the significant investment in Carson Wentz. If Washington really is in win-now mode, though, it best find Terry McLaurin a complement and shore up the secondary.
Biggest needs: DL, CB, TE
The re-signing of Patrick Peterson filled the Vikings' most glaring hole, which means the new regime in Minnesota can cast a wide net, from a positional perspective, in the draft. Beefing up the D-line, selecting Peterson's likely successor or adding another weapon for Kirk Cousins all seem like possibilities.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS
Browns' record: 8-9 (.514)
See Pick No. 3 for analysis of the Texans' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.
Biggest needs: Edge, CB, OL
Edge rusher leads the needs list after Za'Darius Smith ultimately backed out of a verbal agreement on a contract with the Ravens this offseason, but there are also holes to fill at cornerback and on the offensive line.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
Dolphins' record: 9-8 (.464)
See Pick No. 19 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Dolphins' needs.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Colts' record: 9-8 (.495)
See Pick No. 19 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Colts' needs.
Biggest needs: OL, DL, WR
The Bolts' biggest needs are in the trenches -- on offense and defense -- but they still could use another big-play threat at receiver and cornerback depth, even after signing J.C. Jackson this offseason.
Biggest needs: WR, OT, DL
It appears the Saints are content to ride with Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton and Ian Book at quarterback in 2022, which means replacing Terron Armstead and adding an explosive pass-catcher should be the top draft priorities.
Biggest needs: DL, WR, DB
Philly could afford to look to the edge or the interior -- perhaps both -- of the D-line early on after ranking second-to-last in sack rate last season (4.7%, per Next Gen Stats). Keep in mind that both Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave are due to hit free agency in 2023.
Biggest needs: QB, DB, WR
The presence of Mitch Trubisky should not keep outgoing GM Kevin Colbert from selecting a quarterback early on if the fit feels right. The Steelers figure to be in the market for a wide receiver, as well as help at both cornerback and safety.
Biggest needs: CB, OL, WR
The Patriots' lack of success drafting cornerbacks could be catching up to them. On offense, wide receiver and guard stand out as the most glaring needs.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Raiders' record: 10-7 (.510)
See Pick No. 28 for analysis of the Packers' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Raiders' needs.
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, CB
Replacing free-agent departures Chandler Jones and Christian Kirk should be high on the to-do list, but cornerback and the interior defensive line are also crying out for an infusion of talent.
Biggest needs: OL, Edge, WR
Offensive line sticks out as the top priority for Dallas after the offseason departures of La'el Collins and Connor Williams. With the Cowboys insisting Micah Parsons won't be used exclusively at defensive end, there's room for more help off the edge, especially with Tarell Basham and Dante Fowler Jr. due to reach free agency in 2023.
Biggest needs: CB, WR, RB
There's an opening for a starter opposite Tre'Davious White, who is coming off an ACL tear, and it wouldn't hurt to find another pass-catcher for Josh Allen.
Biggest needs: OL, WR, RB
Even if the Titans believe they have their starting five offensive linemen already on the roster, there's a need to add depth up front. Same goes for the running back position behind Derrick Henry, who missed half of the 2021 season.
Biggest needs: OG, DL, TE
One starting spot at guard remains unfilled. Then there's the question of whether Ndamukong Suh and Rob Gronkowski will return. As of this writing, they are free agents.
Biggest needs: WR, Edge, OL
After parting with Davante Adams, this seems like the time to snap the streak of drafts without spending a first-round pick on a wide receiver. It's only been 20 years.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS THROUGH THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
49ers' record: 10-7 (.500)
See Pick No. 30 for analysis of the Chiefs' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers and Dolphins' needs.
Biggest needs: WR, Edge, CB
A field-stretcher at receiver is the most obvious need after the trade of Tyreek Hill to Miami. However, free agency has also left some significant voids at key spots on defense.
Biggest needs: CB, DL, TE
While I wouldn't rule out adding to the offensive line, even after all the work the team did to the front five in free agency, the Bengals could use an upgrade at cornerback, as well as improved depth on the defensive line (DE and DT) and at tight end.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS
Rams' record: 12-5 (.483)
See Pick No. 2 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.
TEAMS CURRENTLY LACKING A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK GIANTS
Biggest needs: OL, CB, WR
GM Ryan Poles' rebuild is just beginning. The primary focus in 2022 should be on setting up Justin Fields for improvement in Year 2 and tightening up the back end of the defense.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Biggest needs: DT, Edge, WR
As great as he is, Myles Garrett can't do it alone on the defensive line. Also, there should be an opportunity for a pass-catcher who can compete for reps as a WR2/3.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Biggest needs: S, TE, RB
Safety and tight end jump out as the biggest needs for Denver, but the best position for the third spot on the list is not so easy to determine. There's always room for more depth on the offensive line and at cornerback, but the lack of a running mate for Javonte Williams shouldn't be overlooked.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB
GM Chris Ballard should be in the market for starting-caliber talent at wide receiver, left tackle and cornerback, but pass rushers could be on his radar, too.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE GREEN BAY PACKERS
Biggest needs: OL, LB, DT
The Raiders addressed several needs, including finding potential short-term solutions at the last two positions mentioned above, in free agency, but there are still questions marks on the offensive line.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS
Biggest needs: Edge, OL, CB
The Rams failed in their bid to keep Von Miller in L.A., leaving an open spot off the edge. Free agency left them a bit thin at cornerback, too, while starting offensive linemen David Edwards and Rob Havenstein are in the final year of their contracts.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AND TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK ACQUIRED FROM SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS TO KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Biggest needs: OL, LB, Edge
Miami's overhaul of the offensive line could continue into the draft, with competition, at a minimum, needed for the center position. There are a couple spots within the front seven on defense that figure to have the Dolphins' attention, as well.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
Biggest needs: CB, Edge, OL
The 49ers are developing some young corners, but should probably add to that group with Emmanuel Moseley a year away from free agency. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have to be on the lookout for a pass-rushing complement to Nick Bosa.