2022 NFL Draft: First-round order, top three needs for all 32 teams

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS





Broncos' record: 7-10 (.484)





Seahawks' biggest needs: QB, OT, CB





There are more pressing needs than we had room to include here -- including replacing Bobby Wagner at middle linebacker -- but none more important than finding a quarterback who can eventually (if not immediately) beat out Drew Lock for the starting job.





NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Broncos' needs.