2022 NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: First-round order, top three needs for all 32 teams

Published: Apr 01, 2022 at 09:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

This is a look at the order for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30), along with the top three needs for all 32 teams. The order for picks 1-18 was determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. The order for playoff teams (19-32 in the order) was determined by the results of postseason play.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
3-14 · Strength of schedule: .512

Biggest needs: Edge, OL, WR


The Jaguars invested two first-round picks in edge rushers in recent years, but Josh Allen is still in need of a top-flight running mate. Jacksonville is likely to go back to the well at the position in 2022 after posting 50 sacks total over the last two seasons (tied for second-fewest in the league during that span).

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
3-13-1 · .528

Biggest needs: QB, Edge, CB


While the need for a long-term answer at quarterback still hovers over the squad, the Lions might first turn their attention in this year's draft to a defense that has allowed the most passing touchdowns (185) and highest passer rating (101.1) of any team in the league in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
4-13 · .498

Biggest needs: Edge, CB, OL


For a team with needs just about everywhere, Houston can absolutely afford to take the best player available. Ideally, the Texans' draft haul will help remake Lovie Smith's defense and give Davis Mills something that resembles adequate support.

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
4-13 · .512

Biggest needs: Edge, WR, CB


If they're going to take a step out of the AFC East cellar, the Jets need more juice off the edge and at the receiver position.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
4-13 · .536

Biggest needs: OT, Edge, TE


New GM Joe Schoen has a great opportunity to shore up the Giants' vulnerability in the trenches with two first-round picks, and filling a gaping void at tight end is a must, too.

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
5-12 · .509

Biggest needs: QB, OL, Edge


Carolina is desperate for an answer at quarterback after ranking last in passer rating (68.5), completion percentage (58.1) and interceptions (21) in 2021.

Pick
7
New York Giants
New York Giants

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CHICAGO BEARS


Bears' record: 6-11 (.524)


See Pick No. 5 for analysis of the Giants' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Bears' needs.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
7-10 · .472

Biggest needs: QB, Edge, WR


The signing of Marcus Mariota (two-year deal) should not prevent the Falcons from spending an early pick on a quarterback for the first time since 2008. There's also the matter of filling the hole at wide receiver. Oh, and breathing life into the worst pass rush in the league.

Pick
9
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS


Broncos' record: 7-10 (.484)


Seahawks' biggest needs: QB, OT, CB


There are more pressing needs than we had room to include here -- including replacing Bobby Wagner at middle linebacker -- but none more important than finding a quarterback who can eventually (if not immediately) beat out Drew Lock for the starting job.


NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Broncos' needs.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


Seahawks' record: 7-10 (.519)


See Pick No. 4 for analysis of the Jets' needs and Pick No. 9 for analysis of the Seahawks' needs.

Pick
11
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
7-10 · .529

Biggest needs: WR, S, CB


A case could be made that quarterback remains a draft need for the Commanders, even after the significant investment in Carson Wentz. If Washington really is in win-now mode, though, it best find Terry McLaurin a complement and shore up the secondary.

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
8-9 · .507

Biggest needs: DL, CB, TE


The re-signing of Patrick Peterson filled the Vikings' most glaring hole, which means the new regime in Minnesota can cast a wide net, from a positional perspective, in the draft. Beefing up the D-line, selecting Peterson's likely successor or adding another weapon for Kirk Cousins all seem like possibilities.

Pick
13
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS


Browns' record: 8-9 (.514)


See Pick No. 3 for analysis of the Texans' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
8-9 · .531

Biggest needs: Edge, CB, OL


Edge rusher leads the needs list after Za'Darius Smith ultimately backed out of a verbal agreement on a contract with the Ravens this offseason, but there are also holes to fill at cornerback and on the offensive line.

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Dolphins' record: 9-8 (.464)


See Pick No. 19 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Dolphins' needs.

Pick
16
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS


Colts' record: 9-8 (.495)


See Pick No. 19 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Colts' needs.

Pick
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
9-8 · .510

Biggest needs: OL, DL, WR

 

The Bolts' biggest needs are in the trenches -- on offense and defense -- but they still could use another big-play threat at receiver and cornerback depth, even after signing J.C. Jackson this offseason.

Pick
18
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
9-8 · .512

Biggest needs: WR, OT, DL

 

It appears the Saints are content to ride with Jameis WinstonAndy Dalton and Ian Book at quarterback in 2022, which means replacing Terron Armstead and adding an explosive pass-catcher should be the top draft priorities.

Pick
19
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
9-8 · .469

Biggest needs: DL, WR, DB


Philly could afford to look to the edge or the interior -- perhaps both -- of the D-line early on after ranking second-to-last in sack rate last season (4.7%, per Next Gen Stats). Keep in mind that both Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave are due to hit free agency in 2023.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
9-7-1 · .521

Biggest needs: QB, DB, WR


The presence of Mitch Trubisky should not keep outgoing GM Kevin Colbert from selecting a quarterback early on if the fit feels right. The Steelers figure to be in the market for a wide receiver, as well as help at both cornerback and safety.

Pick
21
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
10-7 · .481

Biggest needs: CB, OL, WR


The Patriots' lack of success drafting cornerbacks could be catching up to them. On offense, wide receiver and guard stand out as the most glaring needs.

Pick
22
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LAS VEGAS RAIDERS


Raiders' record: 10-7 (.510)


See Pick No. 28 for analysis of the Packers' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Raiders' needs.

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
11-6 · .490

Biggest needs: Edge, WR, CB


Replacing free-agent departures Chandler Jones and Christian Kirk should be high on the to-do list, but cornerback and the interior defensive line are also crying out for an infusion of talent.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
12-5 · .488

Biggest needs: OL, Edge, WR


Offensive line sticks out as the top priority for Dallas after the offseason departures of La'el Collins and Connor Williams. With the Cowboys insisting Micah Parsons won't be used exclusively at defensive end, there's room for more help off the edge, especially with Tarell Basham and Dante Fowler Jr. due to reach free agency in 2023.

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
11-6 · .472

Biggest needs: CB, WR, RB


There's an opening for a starter opposite Tre'Davious White, who is coming off an ACL tear, and it wouldn't hurt to find another pass-catcher for Josh Allen.

Pick
26
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
12-5 · .472

Biggest needs: OL, WR, RB


Even if the Titans believe they have their starting five offensive linemen already on the roster, there's a need to add depth up front. Same goes for the running back position behind Derrick Henry, who missed half of the 2021 season.

Pick
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13-4 · .467

Biggest needs: OG, DL, TE


One starting spot at guard remains unfilled. Then there's the question of whether Ndamukong Suh and Rob Gronkowski will return. As of this writing, they are free agents.

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
13-4 · .479

Biggest needs: WR, Edge, OL


After parting with Davante Adams, this seems like the time to snap the streak of drafts without spending a first-round pick on a wide receiver. It's only been 20 years

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS THROUGH THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


49ers' record: 10-7 (.500)


See Pick No. 30 for analysis of the Chiefs' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers and Dolphins' needs.

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
12-5 · .538

Biggest needs: WR, Edge, CB


A field-stretcher at receiver is the most obvious need after the trade of Tyreek Hill to Miami. However, free agency has also left some significant voids at key spots on defense.

Pick
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
10-7 · .472

Biggest needs: CB, DL, TE


While I wouldn't rule out adding to the offensive line, even after all the work the team did to the front five in free agency, the Bengals could use an upgrade at cornerback, as well as improved depth on the defensive line (DE and DT) and at tight end.

Pick
32
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS


Rams' record: 12-5 (.483)


See Pick No. 2 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.

TEAMS CURRENTLY LACKING A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
6-11

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK GIANTS


Biggest needs: OL, CB, WR


GM Ryan Poles' rebuild is just beginning. The primary focus in 2022 should be on setting up Justin Fields for improvement in Year 2 and tightening up the back end of the defense.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
8-9

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS


Biggest needs: DT, Edge, WR


As great as he is, Myles Garrett can't do it alone on the defensive line. Also, there should be an opportunity for a pass-catcher who can compete for reps as a WR2/3.

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
7-10

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


Biggest needs: S, TE, RB


Safety and tight end jump out as the biggest needs for Denver, but the best position for the third spot on the list is not so easy to determine. There's always room for more depth on the offensive line and at cornerback, but the lack of a running mate for Javonte Williams shouldn't be overlooked.

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
9-8

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES


Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB


GM Chris Ballard should be in the market for starting-caliber talent at wide receiver, left tackle and cornerback, but pass rushers could be on his radar, too.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
10-7

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE GREEN BAY PACKERS


Biggest needs: OL, LB, DT


The Raiders addressed several needs, including finding potential short-term solutions at the last two positions mentioned above, in free agency, but there are still questions marks on the offensive line.

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
12-5

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS


Biggest needs: Edge, OL, CB


The Rams failed in their bid to keep Von Miller in L.A., leaving an open spot off the edge. Free agency left them a bit thin at cornerback, too, while starting offensive linemen David Edwards and Rob Havenstein are in the final year of their contracts.

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
9-8

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AND TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK ACQUIRED FROM SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS TO KANSAS CITY CHIEFS


Biggest needs: OL, LB, Edge


Miami's overhaul of the offensive line could continue into the draft, with competition, at a minimum, needed for the center position. There are a couple spots within the front seven on defense that figure to have the Dolphins' attention, as well.

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
10-7

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Biggest needs: CB, Edge, OL


The 49ers are developing some young corners, but should probably add to that group with Emmanuel Moseley a year away from free agency. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have to be on the lookout for a pass-rushing complement to Nick Bosa.

Follow Dan Parr on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Alabama WR Jameson Williams says he's 'ahead of schedule' in ACL rehab, hopes to be ready for training camp

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams spoke with NFL Network's James Palmer at Alabama's pro day on Wednesday and revealed he's ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL.
news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings 3.0

Daniel Jeremiah's updated rankings of the 50 best prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft has 45 players changing spots, including each of his top four quarterbacks. Check out all of the movement, from 1 to 50.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Quarterback prospect-team fits after free agency frenzy

After a momentously active beginning to the free agency period, Gil Brandt scans the NFL landscape to find strong team fits for some of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class.
news

Top LB prospect Damone Clark undergoing spinal fusion surgery, likely to miss 2022 season

LSU's Damone Clark, one of the top off-ball linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft, is undergoing spinal fusion surgery on Thursday and is likely to miss the 2022 season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Ohio State pro days

Did Matt Corral rise to the occasion on Wednesday with QB-needy teams in attendance for his highly anticipated workout? Nick Shook provides five takeaways from the Ole Miss and Ohio State pro days.
news

Bucky Brooks' top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects by position 2.0

Bucky Brooks revisits his ranking of the top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects at each position. Who rose and fell? Which players made it in for the first time?
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from Liberty QB Malik Willis, Texas A&M pro days

Did Liberty QB Malik Willis help his 2022 NFL Draft stock on Tuesday? Dan Parr provides five takeaways from the Liberty and Texas A&M pro days.
news

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett's hand measures larger at pro day than at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett's hand size -- a hot topic this draft season -- increased in the few weeks between the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day.
news

Michigan edge-rusher prospect David Ojabo suffered Achilles tear at pro day

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo, one of the top talents in the 2022 NFL Draft, is facing a long road to recovery after suffering an Achilles tear during his pro-day workout on Friday.
news

Michigan edge-rusher prospect David Ojabo injured at pro day

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo, one of the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered an injury Friday at the Wolverines' pro day.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2022 draft. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW