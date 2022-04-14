2022 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do in Round 1

Look at what I did for you, Detroit! I told people to fade Pickett and now you get to swoop in here and grab your quarterback of the future. Again, if you want to pass on a quarterback and take another player, I’m good with it. But nabbing him at 32nd overall gets you that fifth-year option. Also, if some team doesn’t listen to me (not advised) and drafts Pickett sooner, you can take Matt Corral here. But I’d grab a QB with this pick. What, are you worried about Jared Goff’s feelings? Did the Packers care about Rodgers' feelings when they drafted Jordan Love? They did not. And it ended up with him having the best years of his career. Sure, they lost horrifically in the playoffs, but still, the best years of his career.