AFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft





BURNING QUESTION: Will the Ravens replenish their defense well enough to avoid the pitfalls of 2021?





Baltimore was absolutely eviscerated by injuries in 2021, starting with the loss of its entire backfield before the season even began. That was only the beginning, of course, as the injury bug turned its sights on the defense and eventually, star quarterback Lamar Jackson. General manager Eric DeCosta spoke at length about how the Ravens can't afford to have the same bad luck happen to them in 2022. But the question remains: How is DeCosta going to work toward preventing another nightmare? The GM told reporters the Ravens aren't not done making moves -- they re-signed Calais Campbell over the weekend -- and it's easy to expect Baltimore to add to the defense through the draft. But will that be enough?