Draft Debate

Presented By

2022 NFL Draft: Who should be the first wide receiver taken off the board?

Published: Apr 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM

The 2022 NFL Draft class is full of wide receiver talent, and there's a good chance pass-catchers will fly off the board in Round 1, which will take place on Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas.

In fact, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has six wideouts in the top 25 of his list of the 50 best prospects, including Alabama's Jameson Williams, Arkansas' Treylon Burks, Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Penn State's Jahan Dotson and USC's Drake London.

With the draft just over two weeks away, one question comes to mind when scanning this year's crop of wideouts:

Who should be the first wide receiver selected in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Related Links

Willie McGinest: USC's London is the big-bodied wide receiver NFL teams covet. At 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, he will regularly win 50/50 balls -- making him a major red-zone threat -- and his deceptive speed and body control make him a tough matchup on the perimeter for any defensive back. He'll make an immediate impact on whichever team drafts him.

David Carr: I'm looking at the draft order when answering this question, and though many will think this is quite bold, I think the New York Jets could land a wide receiver with the No. 4 overall pick! And with it, they should select Garrett Wilson, who might not be around at No. 10 (the team's second pick on Day 1). The Jets have an offense that requires a multi-faceted receiver like Deebo Samuel, Davante Adams and Brandon Aiyuk, and Wilson is that guy in this class.

DeAngelo Hall: Jameson Williams has the most talent and upside of any wide receiver prospect. Though he's recovering from an ACL injury, that particular injury isn't the knockout punch it once was. When healthy, Williams will show once again that he can run every route, has explosive game-breaking speed and is electric with the ball in his hands. There are other talented guys in this class, but I believe when combining speed with a great football mindset, Williams has the whole package.

Rhett Lewis: In a receiver class full of different flavors and high-end skill sets, Garrett Wilson feels like the most complete player of the group. He's not the biggest (6-foot, 183 pounds) or fastest (4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine), but he has plenty to offer an NFL team. The Ohio State product is the best option to make impact plays from anywhere on the field.

Marc Ross: Although I also like Drake London, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Jameson Williams is by far the most explosive wideout in this class, with the play-making ability to change the game on any play. If he hadn't suffered the torn ACL in January's national championship, I think he could have been a top-10 pick. But if and when Williams returns to 100 percent, teams will covet his DeSean Jackson-like potential to impact games.

Joe Thomas: Garrett Wilson is polished, competitive and has great hands, and he puts his talents on display every time he steps on the field. His game tape, NFL Scouting Combine and Ohio State pro day workouts prove he is the premier receiver of this year's draft and can play any role on any NFL team.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Which team most needs to select a quarterback in Round 1?

Which team most needs to select a quarterback in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft? NFL analysts discuss three teams that must address the position on Day 1.

news

2021 NFL Draft: Which team should trade up in Round 1, and for which prospect?

Which NFL team should pull off a draft day trade to move up in Round 1 on Thursday night? And for which prospect? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Only 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2021 NFL Draft, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL analysts debate!

news

2021 NFL Draft: Who should be the first pass catcher off the board?

The 2021 NFL Draft is loaded with offensive talent, but who should be the first pass catcher off the board? Brian Baldinger thinks Ja'Marr Chase should get the honor, but Joe Thomas disagrees. Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL Draft: What should the 49ers do with the No. 3 overall pick?

After trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers are in prime position to select one of the top quarterback prospects. What should the 49ers do with the No. 3 overall pick? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL Draft: Who's the best defensive player in this year's class?

Though it is an offense-heavy prospect crop, we can't overlook the talented individuals on the other side of the ball. Who's the best defensive player in the 2021 NFL Draft class? NFL Network analysts debate!

news

Which team won the 2020 NFL Draft? Ravens, Fins make waves

There were 255 players selected in this year's draft. After surveying the picks of all 32 teams, which franchise won the 2020 NFL Draft? NFL analysts debate!

news

2020 NFL Draft: Which prospect is everyone wrong about?

Opinions of prospects have been forming for months and now that we're hours away from the 2020 NFL Draft, NFL.com analysts debate who's the one player everyone's wrong about -- for better or worse?

news

Which team is under the most pressure to nail 2020 NFL Draft?

With the 2020 NFL Draft less than one week away, decision makers are feeling the crunch as they finalize their draft boards. But which team is under the most pressure? Brian Baldinger says it's Dave Gettleman and the Giants, but four others disagree. Let's debate!

news

2020 NFL Draft: Who should be the first wide receiver selected?

Henry Ruggs III, CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy are often projected to be part of an early run on wide receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft, but which one of them should be the first wide receiver selected this year? Let's debate!

news

2020 NFL Draft: What SHOULD the Bengals do with the No. 1 pick?

The Cincinnati Bengals hold the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and it's widely expected that they'll select a quarterback. But what SHOULD they do with the pick? NFL Network analysts debate!

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW