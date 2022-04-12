2022 NFL Draft: Who should be the first wide receiver taken off the board?

Willie McGinest: USC's London is the big-bodied wide receiver NFL teams covet. At 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, he will regularly win 50/50 balls -- making him a major red-zone threat -- and his deceptive speed and body control make him a tough matchup on the perimeter for any defensive back. He'll make an immediate impact on whichever team drafts him.

David Carr: I'm looking at the draft order when answering this question, and though many will think this is quite bold, I think the New York Jets could land a wide receiver with the No. 4 overall pick! And with it, they should select Garrett Wilson, who might not be around at No. 10 (the team's second pick on Day 1). The Jets have an offense that requires a multi-faceted receiver like Deebo Samuel, Davante Adams and Brandon Aiyuk, and Wilson is that guy in this class.

DeAngelo Hall: Jameson Williams has the most talent and upside of any wide receiver prospect. Though he's recovering from an ACL injury, that particular injury isn't the knockout punch it once was. When healthy, Williams will show once again that he can run every route, has explosive game-breaking speed and is electric with the ball in his hands. There are other talented guys in this class, but I believe when combining speed with a great football mindset, Williams has the whole package.