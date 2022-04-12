2022 NFL Draft: Who should be the first wide receiver taken off the board?

The 2022 NFL Draft class is full of wide receiver talent, and there's a good chance pass-catchers will fly off the board in Round 1, which will take place on Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas.
In fact, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has six wideouts in the top 25 of his list of the 50 best prospects, including Alabama's Jameson Williams, Arkansas' Treylon Burks, Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Penn State's Jahan Dotson and USC's Drake London.
With the draft just over two weeks away, one question comes to mind when scanning this year's crop of wideouts:
Who should be the first wide receiver selected in the 2022 NFL Draft?
Willie McGinest: USC's London is the big-bodied wide receiver NFL teams covet. At 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, he will regularly win 50/50 balls -- making him a major red-zone threat -- and his deceptive speed and body control make him a tough matchup on the perimeter for any defensive back. He'll make an immediate impact on whichever team drafts him.
David Carr: I'm looking at the draft order when answering this question, and though many will think this is quite bold, I think the New York Jets could land a wide receiver with the No. 4 overall pick! And with it, they should select Garrett Wilson, who might not be around at No. 10 (the team's second pick on Day 1). The Jets have an offense that requires a multi-faceted receiver like Deebo Samuel, Davante Adams and Brandon Aiyuk, and Wilson is that guy in this class.
DeAngelo Hall: Jameson Williams has the most talent and upside of any wide receiver prospect. Though he's recovering from an ACL injury, that particular injury isn't the knockout punch it once was. When healthy, Williams will show once again that he can run every route, has explosive game-breaking speed and is electric with the ball in his hands. There are other talented guys in this class, but I believe when combining speed with a great football mindset, Williams has the whole package.
Rhett Lewis: In a receiver class full of different flavors and high-end skill sets, Garrett Wilson feels like the most complete player of the group. He's not the biggest (6-foot, 183 pounds) or fastest (4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine), but he has plenty to offer an NFL team. The Ohio State product is the best option to make impact plays from anywhere on the field.
Marc Ross: Although I also like Drake London, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Jameson Williams is by far the most explosive wideout in this class, with the play-making ability to change the game on any play. If he hadn't suffered the torn ACL in January's national championship, I think he could have been a top-10 pick. But if and when Williams returns to 100 percent, teams will covet his DeSean Jackson-like potential to impact games.
Joe Thomas: Garrett Wilson is polished, competitive and has great hands, and he puts his talents on display every time he steps on the field. His game tape, NFL Scouting Combine and Ohio State pro day workouts prove he is the premier receiver of this year's draft and can play any role on any NFL team.