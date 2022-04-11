2022 NFL Draft: Ideal top two picks for every team

Round 2: No. 42 overall -- Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Round 2: No. 73 overall -- Carson Strong, QB, Nevada





Head coach Frank Reich presumably thought he could bring in Carson Wentz last year (via a trade that cost Indy its first-round pick in 2022) and re-live their Super Bowl-winning ways from their days together in Philadelphia. That did not work out as hoped, so Wentz was traded to Washington (netting the Colts both picks listed above), and Matt Ryan was brought in to replace him. Ryan, who turns 37 in May, is a one- or two-year solution at the position. Selecting the talented Strong (who would be available due to his limited mobility and knee issues) is a low-risk investment in his potential down the road. Eric Fisher was signed to a one-year deal in 2021 to replace Anthony Castonzo at left tackle. Fisher probably won't be brought back in 2022, so Raimann will get a shot to be a true long-term replacement.