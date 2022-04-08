Five most difficult 2022 NFL Draft prospects to evaluate; three quarterbacks in make-or-break year

It is hard to ignore the rare gifts displayed by the former five-star recruit during his time at Oregon. Thibodeaux is a disruptive force off the edge, with his exceptional first-step quickness and snap-count anticipation creating problems for offensive tackles. The 6-foot-4, 254-pounder burst onto the scene with a nine-sack freshman campaign. And he continued to tease evaluators with his natural skills as an explosive speed rusher with cat-like quickness and acceleration.





Despite possessing the raw tools to be a dominant edge rusher in the league for the next decade, Thibodeaux has faced persistent questions about his motor and love of the game. Evaluators have suggested that his film features too many "loafs" and low-effort plays for an elite player, and some wonder if his burgeoning off-field endeavors have impacted his focus on the game.





While it is not uncommon for prized prospects to show some complacency or caution in their final college seasons, the questions surrounding Thibodeaux's effort and energy have overshadowed a game that could pop in the NFL.