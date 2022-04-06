Stefon Diggs, Bills reach agreement on four-year, $96M extension

Another wide receiver got P-A-I-D.

The Buffalo Bills agreed to terms with wideout Stefon Diggs on a four-year, $96 million contract extension that can be worth more in incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning. Diggs will receive a $21.5 million signing bonus and $70 million in total guarantees as part of his new deal, Rapoport added.

The deal puts the 28-year-old Diggs under contract in Buffalo for the next six seasons.

It's a worthy payday for one of the top receivers in the NFL and Josh Allen's go-to target.

Diggs has recorded at least 1,000 yards in the past four seasons. After joining Buffalo two years ago, Diggs led the NFL in receiving in 2020 with 127 catches for 1,535 yards on his way to first-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection. In 2021, he netted 1,225 yards on 103 catches.

Diggs is a technician at receiver who can win at all three levels and tortures corners in both zone and man. In the Bills' pass offense, he makes everything work by demanding coverage shade his way, opening opportunities for the likes of rising stud Gabriel Davis to shine.

The contract is the latest big-money play from Buffalo, as they look to take over a rugged AFC after falling short the past two seasons. This offseason, the Bills' moves include signing Von Miller to a $120 million contract, re-signing center Mitch Morse﻿, adding defensive lineman DaQuan Jones﻿, matching the offer on restricted free agent Ryan Bates and bringing in tight end O.J. Howard, receiver Jamison Crowder and running back Duke Johnson, among other moves.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane clearly views his Super Bowl window as now and is making his financial play to go for it while Allen and the rest of his key players are in their primes.

Diggs' deal comes on the heels of Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill inking massive contracts with the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, respectively. Diggs' contract puts him up there with the highest-paid wide receivers -- a position that is rolling in cash this offseason.