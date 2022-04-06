Around the NFL

Stefon Diggs, Bills reach agreement on four-year, $96M extension

Published: Apr 06, 2022 at 07:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Another wide receiver got P-A-I-D.

The Buffalo Bills agreed to terms with wideout Stefon Diggs on a four-year, $96 million contract extension that can be worth more in incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning. Diggs will receive a $21.5 million signing bonus and $70 million in total guarantees as part of his new deal, Rapoport added.

The deal puts the 28-year-old Diggs under contract in Buffalo for the next six seasons.

It's a worthy payday for one of the top receivers in the NFL and Josh Allen's go-to target.

Diggs has recorded at least 1,000 yards in the past four seasons. After joining Buffalo two years ago, Diggs led the NFL in receiving in 2020 with 127 catches for 1,535 yards on his way to first-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection. In 2021, he netted 1,225 yards on 103 catches.

Diggs is a technician at receiver who can win at all three levels and tortures corners in both zone and man. In the Bills' pass offense, he makes everything work by demanding coverage shade his way, opening opportunities for the likes of rising stud Gabriel Davis to shine.

The contract is the latest big-money play from Buffalo, as they look to take over a rugged AFC after falling short the past two seasons. This offseason, the Bills' moves include signing Von Miller to a $120 million contract, re-signing center Mitch Morse﻿, adding defensive lineman DaQuan Jones﻿, matching the offer on restricted free agent Ryan Bates and bringing in tight end O.J. Howard, receiver Jamison Crowder and running back Duke Johnson, among other moves.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane clearly views his Super Bowl window as now and is making his financial play to go for it while Allen and the rest of his key players are in their primes.

Diggs' deal comes on the heels of Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill inking massive contracts with the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, respectively. Diggs' contract puts him up there with the highest-paid wide receivers -- a position that is rolling in cash this offseason.

The $70 million in guarantees ranks second-most among all receivers, behind only Hill's $72 million. Adams got $65.71 million guaranteed on his five-year, $140 million contract, which got the ball rolling this offseason on lucrative, top-shelf WR deals.

It's clear from this offseason that clubs are prioritizing paying big-play receivers who are vital to thriving passing attacks.

Diggs' payday makes him one of nine receivers to average $20-plus million per year and one of eight with at least $50 million guaranteed. Compare that to six edge rushers making $20-plus million per year and seven with more than $50 million guaranteed. While the top of the edge rusher market is still the second-most lucrative position behind quarterback, receivers are making a run.

With the Diggs deal done, the next wideouts in line for massive paydays are Cooper Kupp﻿, A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf﻿. Expect the quartet to continue the trend of wideouts earning bank.

Related Content

news

Tyrann Mathieu: Saints don't 'really need me, but it would be good to go back home'

Tyrann Mathieu, a New Orleans native, played his college ball at LSU and has been heavily involved in the community during his nine years in the NFL. But the safety downplayed his chances of actually signing with the Saints.
news

Former 'Purple People Eater' Doug Sutherland passes away at 73

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman and "Purple People Eater" Doug Sutherland has passed away at 73. Sutherland appeared in three Super Bowls and made 96 starts for the Vikings over the course of his 12-year career.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 5

Damiere Byrd is headed to Atlanta. The wide receiver signed a one-year contract with the Falcons, who will be his fifth team in as many seasons.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta 'definitely concerned' with secondary depth ahead of 2022 season

The Baltimore Ravens believe the return of DBs Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters can help the team return to the playoffs in 2022. GM Eric DeCosta recognizes the team has "a lot of work to do" to capitalize on newly healthy players as it looks to bolster the defense through later waves of free agency and the upcoming draft.
news

Saints release QB Blake Bortles after Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton signings

The New Orleans Saints released QB Blake Bortles despite signing the former No. 3 overall pick to a reserve/future contract in January. The release comes following the team's re-signing of Jameis Winston and addition of veteran Andy Dalton.
news

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu visiting Saints

Could the New Orleans Saints bring the Honey Badger home? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ is visiting the Saints facility while he's in New Orleans with family and friends
news

Rob Gronkowski 'not ready to commit' to decision on football future yet

Tom Brady's unretiring led to the presumption that the quarterback's BFF, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿, would likewise return to the Buccaneers. Gronk isn't ready to declare his intentions -- at least, not just yet.
news

Ron Rivera: Commanders 'should be ascending' after acquiring QB Carson Wentz

Ron Rivera says the addition of QB Carson Wentz coinciding with his third year as Commanders coach should mean the club takes the next step in 2022.
news

Frank Gore's professional boxing debut announced for May 14

Frank Gore told TheSFNiners.com this week that he is planning on signing a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, and retiring from the NFL. It's only a matter of time.
news

Bobby Wagner joined Rams to 'be close to home,' where playing Seahawks will be 'cherry on top'

Linebacker Bobby Wagner isn't the newest Los Angeles Ram solely because of two shots at revenge against the Seattle Seahawks, but it certainly didn't hurt the Rams' chances of landing him.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 4

Longtime Steelers QB Josh Dobbs had a tryout with the Ravens on Monday. Plus, news on roster moves and draft pick visits. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW