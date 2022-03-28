Jaguars center Brandon Linder retires after eight seasons in NFL

Longtime Jaguars center Brandon Linder is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons.

He announced the news in an Instagram post Monday, thanking the city of Jacksonville, "teammates, coaches, family, and friends."

"After much reflection, I have realized that the man I currently aspire to be is no longer aligning with the person I must become to play this game," he wrote.

Linder appeared in 88 games in the NFL and started all of them, and all for the Jags. Injuries were a recurring issue for the University of Miami product, as he missed at least seven games four times and played a full season just once.