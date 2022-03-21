Falcons trading QB Matt Ryan to Colts for 2022 third-round pick

The Ryan trade comes on the heels of Atlanta's failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson, who was seriously entertaining waiving his no-trade clause to go to his hometown Falcons before ultimately deciding to choose the Cleveland Browns. With the Falcons publicly courting Watson, it seemed as if a future with Ryan was at the very least in doubt. Now, it's over for the Falcons, who were discussing a deal involving Ryan with the Colts before the Watson pursuit began last week, per Pelissero.

Marcus Mariota is a name to watch as a potential immediate replacement for Ryan in Atlanta, per Garafolo. Falcons coach Arthur Smith has history with Mariota from their time shared in Tennessee, and Mariota is currently a free agent.

Despite the upcoming class of quarterbacks lacking true impact player power, it's fair to believe the Falcons might also spend their first-round pick in April on a quarterback. Atlanta is in the midst of a rebuild and is up against the salary cap ceiling, with just $71,282 in cap space before the Ryan trade, per Over The Cap. The trade would save the Falcons roughly $9 million in cap space, but also force Atlanta to carry over $40 million in dead cap for the 2022 season.

Earlier this month in Indianapolis at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Atlanta's leadership duo of Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot were remarkably noncommittal when it came to Ryan in 2022. Fontenot repeatedly declined to commit to Ryan as the team's starter this season, while Smith told reporters a potential Ryan trade "depends on what the offer is."

"It's like the old Don Corleone: They give you an offer you can't refuse, I think you've gotta take it," Smith said on March 1. "But that's with everyone. You can ask Terry, if somebody wanted to give a bag of balls for me, they'd push me out the door."

Evidently, an offer of a third-round pick was enough for the Falcons to move on from Ryan, their most dependable player on their roster. The move officially launches a new era in Atlanta, which could include a rookie arriving under center at the end of April. Either way, the Falcons will have challenges ahead as they attempt to turn their team into a contender in the years ahead.