2023 NFL Draft: Who is the CAN'T-MISS prospect?

PICK: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas





Robinson is the kind of electric talent who would've been a top-five pick 15 years ago. He possesses everything you want in a running back -- size, vision, explosiveness -- and he's a gifted pass catcher. It's easy to see him having an impact comparable to what we've seen from stars like Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley. He also could join a team with great weapons around him because he might not be selected until the second half of the first round. Wherever he lands, the odds are good that he'll be an immediate star.